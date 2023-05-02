The new Fremont-Dodge County Inland Port Authority Board hosted its first meeting on Thursday, April 27, in Fremont, with the seven-member committee electing officers and setting meeting details.

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg, who appointed the seven members of the board in collaboration with Dodge County Supervisors Chairman Bob Missel, said the inaugural meeting went well and was attended by a list of public officials and others involved in the new project.

The inland port is a key part of Fremont’s future planning, and is expected to be fully complete within 10-15 years if all goes as planned.

According to a federal Department of Transportation report, an “inland port” can be a highway hub, train center or airport which allows for economic growth and employment opportunities where they are located.

“Traditional ports at land, air, and coastal borders are the primary locations where international trade is processed. However, it is now recognized that a growing amount of trade is being processed at inland sites. International trade processing involves all transactions and inspections that federal agencies require for goods entering or leaving the country,” federal DOT officials stated in a research paper on the topic.

Former Nebraska Gov. Dave Heineman is the chairman of the board. On April 27, 48-year former Dodge County Clerk Fred Mytty was chosen as secretary; Paul Vaughan, retired district court judge and former Dodge County attorney, was elected vice-chairman; and Steve Pribnow, a certified public accountant who is a managing partner for Erickson & Brooks CPAs, was elected as the treasurer.

Other members of the board include: Christy Fiala, executive director of the Fremont Area United Way; Joe Sajevic, former Fremont High School principal and former executive director of the FPS Foundation; and Jennifer Greunke, project and implementation manager at Brandt Holdings Agriculture.

In a telephone interview, Spellerberg said the first meeting of the board went great and he was excited about the historic project.

“It went very, very well. The agenda was going over the business of accepting the inter-local agreement, the appointment of the seven commissioners,” Spellerberg. “It really was a historic moment. It is not often you can have the first-ever meeting of a governmental organization. The work leading up to that point was a lot. This is the first of many meetings and lots of update. To get to today, with our first meeting, it is amazing.”

The next meeting is scheduled for May 24, which Spellerberg said is going to be a “commissioner retreat” seminar.

“There won’t be any items for decision on that meeting, just an update … a retreat to look in-depth at inland ports to see what they can do and what they are,” Spellerberg said.

In the April 27 meeting, Megan Skiles, executive director of the Greater Fremont Development Council, gave a report on the project. Skiles will act as an adviser to the seven-member committee as it moves ahead with the project.

Fremont’s Planning Director, Jennifer Dam, also was at the meeting and provided a brief recap of the zoning issues related to the inland port and its proposed map. The port will tentatively be located at the intersection of the far eastern ending of Morningside Road and U.S. Highway 275.

The appointments of the seven board members were approved by the Fremont City Council on Tuesday, March 28, and at the Dodge County Supervisors, on Wednesday, April 5.

In a March press release announcing the board members, Missel praised the selections.

“We appreciate their willingness to step up for the good of our community. When you look at their expertise, combined with Dave Heineman’s working knowledge of economic development, we could not ask for a better start,” Missel stated in the press release.

The election of board members to their officer roles was the latest mark on the timeline of the inland port planning, which has been in the works for years under a memorandum of understanding between the county and city.

Site plans for the logistics hub were revealed in January 2022, and through that year, officials updated city residents and others on their application to the state. On Feb. 14, 2023, the designation of an inland port authority was awarded to Fremont by state officials, capping a hopeful, but confident period of collaboration at the local level.