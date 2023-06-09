The iconic line, “If you build it, they will come,” from the 1999 film “Field Of Dreams” could become reality in Dodge County, only with microchip factories potentially coming to the agricultural fields east of U.S. Highway 275 instead of ghosts from baseball teams past.

For officials at the City of Fremont and the new Fremont Municipal Inland Port Authority, building the 1,500-acre site into developable property with the needed utility connections and appropriate zoning could mean attracting huge, community-changing industries to the area.

Those possible industries could theoretically infuse the city and county with millions in tax revenue and provide hundreds, if not thousands of new, high-paying jobs for residents.

While the Inland Port Authority is only four months old, plans to draw investment and companies to the site are well underway.

One target industry is the semiconductor chip manufacturing sector, according to an email obtained by the Fremont Tribune in response to public records request.

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg has been communicating with an official associated with a semiconductor and microchip production effort called Project Silicon Heartland in an effort to possibly woo four massive chip manufacturing firms to the inland port.

The email between Spellerberg and Trent Overhue, the chairman of the board of directors of Nantero, Inc., details how four microchip production firms could land at the new inland port, and explains in detail their extensive utility needs.

Former Gov. Dave Heineman, who is the chairperson of the Fremont Municipal Inland Port Authority Board, said excitement about the potential of tech firms coming to Fremont should be tempered, as the inland port is in its infancy stages of development. He also said preparing land, utilities and securing projects can take years.

But, Heineman added, if the semiconductor project somehow ends up calling the Fremont Inland Port home, it would transform the community in incredible ways.

“It would be a game-changer. We are talking somewhere between 500 to 2,000 jobs and they are higher-paying jobs. No one should get ahead of themselves. There are still a lot of things that need to be accomplished before this could come into fruition,” Heineman said. “It is a huge positive. Part of the reason the Fremont Inland Port Authority is being considered is because we have 1,500 acres that will be developed. That is a challenge for a lot of other communities and states. They simply do not have the land to do the development.”

Spellerberg also warned about too much premature excitement, agreeing with Heineman that any talks with potential firms are preliminary. However, he, too, felt the tech firms could be, “a game changer.”

“These are the kinds of jobs we want to bring to the area with the inland port. These are just fantastic jobs,” Spellerberg said. “This is an industry that would make an impact on the community. I think it also speaks highly on Fremont and Nebraska and what we have to offer.”

Heineman said efforts to bring the high-tech manufacturing firms to the inland port was part of President Joseph R. Biden’s CHIPS Act of 2022, signed into law in August 2022. That legislation, being implemented by the U.S. Department of Commerce, has four primary goals.

According to a Department of Commerce statement on the program, the goals include: establishing and expanding domestic production of leading edge semiconductors in the United States; building a sufficient and stable supply of mature node semiconductors; investing in research and development to ensure the next generation semiconductor technology is developed and produced in the United States; and to create tens of thousands of good-paying manufacturing jobs and more than hundred thousand construction jobs.

“The CHIPS for America program, housed within the Department’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), will revitalize the domestic semiconductor industry and spur innovation while creating good-paying jobs in communities across the country,” Department of Commerce officials stated in a September 2022 press release.

Heineman said that federal effort, combined with proposed state legislation from Nebraska State Sen. Mike McDonnell — LB 616 — is hoped to help attract semiconductor firms to the Cornhusker state.

“Obviously, there is a tremendous effort at the federal level to bring the semiconductor industry back from Asia. I know (the inland port) is going to put in an application for federal dollars,” Heineman added.

Megan Skiles, executive director of the Greater Fremont Development Council, also cautioned against being too overly optimistic about the project, but agreed with Heineman’s sentiments about the transformative nature of such a development at the inland port.

“This is exactly the kind of project we would love to see in the port authority, something that is going to create high-quality jobs. That is going to buffer the national supply chain. It is exciting to see these kinds of companies have interest in our project,” Skiles said.

Scenarios explained in email

Overhue wrote to Spellerberg on May 15, explaining that the two needed to “get caught up on the project from the city’s point of view.”

“This may have been a misunderstanding on my part, as I had thought individual projects would be reviewed by the Inland Port Board and a development agreement with the port … which is why I have been patiently waiting for that to be organized,” Overhue wrote. “Sounds like we should loop in both (the city and Inland Port) to make sure everyone is on the same page.”

Overhue then proposed having four companies possibly come to the Inland Port in the future, describing “the big one being Skywater” as well as LA Semiconductor, Hyperion and his own company, Nantero, Inc.

“LA Semiconductor (which) will be a 3B analog (fabricator) and consume about two-thirds of what Skywater’s utility load would be. Hyperion would be substrates, and Nantero will propose a BEOL ‘back of the line’ memory (fabricator),” Overhue wrote. “I believe this group of four companies will be 80% of the utility load for the entire (Inland Port) cluster. The others are not high water, gas or electrical users.”

Project Silicon Heartland is a consortium of some of the biggest semiconductor and chip manufacturers in the United States, including firms such as Skywater, Nantero, LA Semiconductor, SGH, Photonics, Hyperion, Smart Modular Technologies, and KPH Technology.

Overhue spoke to the Tribune in a telephone interview, and said Project Silicon Heartland officials are eyeing placing semiconductor firms in Fremont, several sites around Omaha, as well as possibly in the Kansas City metro region.

“Right now, we are looking at a lot of side options. I have been helping field a lot of site inquiries. I do like the Omaha metro area as a site for this. Fremont is definitely an attractive option,” Overhue said. “I am hopeful this project will change the trajectory for the state, and attract other industries.”

According to the organization’s website, officials view Nebraska as, “a wonderful location for a semiconductor cluster due to its advantageous location, strong economy, supportive business climate, military importance and affordable utility rates.”

“As a central hub for transportation and commerce, Nebraska’s access to major highways, railroads, and airports make it easy for businesses to transport goods and reach customers across the country. In addition, the state offers aggressive incentives, low operating costs, and an affordable skilled workforce, all of which make it attractive to businesses of all sizes,” officials wrote on the website. “Nebraska has a reputation for being a welcoming and supportive community, with a strong entrepreneurial spirit and a commitment to innovation. Overall, the combination of a skilled workforce, business-friendly climate, central location, and government support make Nebraska an excellent choice for building a semiconductor business.”

Skiles said talks with the technology consortium and individual companies is extremely preliminary, and noted that the recruitment of companies to the Inland Port is a long, drawn-out process and can take years of negotiations and planning, much of which is confidential due to competition for firms between communities and states.

“I feel like it is a little speculative at this point. We said at our (last meeting) how the economic development happens. We get a number of requests from companies, some pan out, but most don’t,” Skiles said. “We are early on in the stages of this. It usually takes a company a long time to make a decision.

“When we work with companies, we try very, very hard to protect their confidentiality until they are ready to make a decision. At the time they are ready to make a decision, they’ll usually have a formal announcement,” Skiles added. “We are a little bit speculative, and we are probably competing with other sites and other states at this point. But, it is an exciting example of what could happen. There is still a lot of investigation to happen.”