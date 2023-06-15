The Fremont City Council on Tuesday again disregarded pleas from a couple of council members, two former council members and one resident and voted to approve the third and final reading of two ordinances which officially rezones the 1,500 acres on the east side of the city designated for the new inland port authority.

In a 6-1 vote, the council OK’d the third reading of a change in the text to the city’s Unified Development Code to create a port authority zoning designation. Ward 1 Council Member Paul Von Behren voted no on the change.

Then in a 5-2 vote, the council approved the third reading of an ordinance to rezone the 1,500 acres of land from its current use — rural — to the new port authority classification. Ward 2 Council Member Glen Ellis and Von Behren both voted no.

Ward 4 Council Member Sally Ganem was not present at the meeting.

The rezoning of the land — which is located on the east side of U.S. Highway 275 at the end of Morningside Road, extending both north and south — has been hotly debated since May 9 when the first readings of the proposed zoning changes were unveiled.

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg, Fremont Planning Director Jennifer Dam and Megan Skiles, executive director of the Greater Fremont Development Council, had all explained over three consecutive meetings why the land needed to be rezoned — in essence to prepare the site for future development and prevent any new businesses or homes from being constructed in the port authority zone.

Skiles spoke at the meeting for the third time since May 9, reiterating the GFDC’s support for the project and explaining that, “rezoning ahead of development will allow for more cohesive development,” while also increasing the city’s competitive edge over other communities wooing firms.

“The goal here is to make sure that anything new that comes into this area fits the vision we have for this region,” Skiles said.

In response to a question from Ellis about whether or not the rezoning of the 1,500 acres was mandated by the State of Nebraska, Dam told Ellis there was no requirement to rezone the land, but added that rezoning the acreage now, “will facilitate the development of the land.”

As they both had in prior meetings in May, Ellis and Von Behren stated that they fully support the inland port authority project, however, they both believed the rezoning of the land now — years before possible development — was premature and also hampered the rights of residents currently inside the 1,500 acre zone.

“I would have liked to see a little bit more thought to respecting the individual land owners,” Von Behren said.

One of the landowners in the 1,500 acre area — Michelle Steffen Morgan — spoke to the council for the third time, pleading with them to not rezone the land.

Morgan’s family has owned land inside the area since the early 1970s. She and several relatives recently were given the land by her parents, and Morgan said she’d gotten city approval to build a new home on her 10 acres in June 2021.

In her comments to the council, Morgan said her objection is not to the port authority itself, but the rezoning she says infringes on her property rights. The rezoning will change homes in the 1,500 to “non-conforming” status, which means renovations or rebuilding of a home is restricted without prior council approval via a special permit.

“This is about the premature rezoning of 1,500 acres from rural to port authority. This is about making my home and six other homes non-conforming. This is about you and the planning and zoning commission,” Morgan said, “taking away from me and the other homeowners the right to decide for ourselves what to do with our homes and out land. Why rush to rezone 1,500 acres so prematurely?”

Former council members Brad Yerger and Susan Jacobus both spoke about the rezoning, stating their support of the inland port authority project, but objecting to the rezoning of land now.

Jacobus said the rezoning unfairly restricts current landowners inside the 1,500 acres from doing what they want with the land. She also advocated for “carve outs,” or special sections of the land where homeowners live be left out of the rezoning.

“This is 1,500 acres, this is not 80 acres like Tech Park. I don’t have a problem with the port authority, I have a problem with what you’re doing with this rezoning of 1,500 acres,” Jacobus said. “The other port authorities (in the state) have nowhere near this (amount of land).”

Yerger attempted to have a several-page document he had created about the rezoning plan submitted to the city council, but the acceptance of the document was rejected by the council in a 4-2 vote denying it.

That decision angered both Yerger and Ellis, both of whom criticized those who rejected accepting it.

“I am appalled you wouldn’t accept a document,” Yerger said, while adding that he believes the rezoning is an “end run” around the use of eminent domain, which the port authority cannot utilize.

Ellis reiterated his concerns from the May 30 council meeting, asking why Fremont needed 1,500 acres of land for the inland port authority when other state locations such as North Platte and Bellevue had much smaller sections of land.

“This is such a large amount of land. I am not against the port authority. I am against the 1,500 acres (being rezoned),” Ellis said. “I cannot believe this council wouldn’t even vote to accept a document from a citizen. It is a disgrace.”

Spellerberg ended the debate by reminding attendees that the inland port authority plans have been in the works since 2021, and were included in many city planning efforts such as the recently approved comprehensive plan and heavily discussed since 2021.

“There has been a lot of information out there on the port authority,” he said. “We’ve been working on this since 2021.”