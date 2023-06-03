Despite objections from several council members and residents in attendance, the rezoning of the 1,500 acres of land designated for the new Inland Port moved forward on May 30 after a series of approvals from the Fremont City Council.

The council unanimously approved the second reading of changes to Ordinance 5642, which created a new inland port authority zoning district in the city’s Unified Development Code. The first reading was OK’d on May 9, and the third reading is expected to be conducted in June 13.

The more contentious element of the new zoning was a request to rezone 1,500 acres of land east of U.S. Highway 275 and around the eastern terminus of Morningside Road to the north and partially south. Currently, there are an estimated six family farmsteads in the area.

Although the council approved in dual 6-2 votes the first and second reading of Ordinance 5643, which rezoned the 1,500 acres of land from rural to port authority zoning, the approvals of both were preceded by robust debate and discussion of the need to rezone the land at this time.

Before the votes occurred, Fremont Planning Director Jennifer Dam gave a short presentation on why the city and the Fremont Municipal Inland Port Authority Board wanted the land rezoned now. That reason, she noted, was to prepare the land for potential suitors businesses which may want to come to the new port authority in the next five to 15 years.

Dam said the land in question was selected because, “it has direct access to rail, is outside the flood plain, and it has three access points.” She also noted that the railroad line in the area is a federally designated “protected main rail line,” which is more attractive to new industries because the Union Pacific becomes involved in marking the area.

The 1,500-acre site currently set for the inland port could be expanded if needed in the future, Dam added, but she reiterated several points from the May 24 meeting of the inland port board — that the inland port will require expansions of city utilities such as electrical service, water and also wastewater treatment infrastructure.

“Why is this important now? It helps us set the stage for the planning process. It allows for the Greater Fremont Development Council to starting marking now, and it is in conformance with the city’s comprehensive plan,” Dam added.

Council Members Paul Von Behren, Ward 1, and Glen Ellis, Ward 2, both explained their concerns and objections to what they claim was preliminary and not needed rezoning of the land. Ellis and Von Behren said they were concerned the five to six family farms in the 1,500-acre zone would be hampered, because their property would become “non-conforming” parcels if the rezoning was OK’d.

A “non-conforming” property can be problematic for home owners or residents, because any changes or reconstruction to the buildings on the property that cost more than 50% of its value would require a special use permit to be approved by the city council before such work could be done.

“To blanket this zone right now, it ties the hands of the landowners that are there for who knows how long,” Von Behren said.

Dam responded to his questions by noting that the long-term future of the land is set for industrial uses.

“We don’t want to see more acreage in this zone developed,” Dam replied.

Ellis told fellow council members, Dam and attendees that he was concerned the inland port project would possibly unfold as the city’s Tech Park has, which he claimed in his opinion was, “a nightmare.” Ellis asked Dam what the difference between the two projects is.

“It is very different,” Dam said of the inland port, while also admitting the Tech Park was before her time at the city and she was not fully familiar with its history. “This (rezoning) sets the stage for port authority planning.”

Ellis then said he was becoming frustrated with projects that he claimed were touted to, “help Fremonters,” which later did not achieve that goal. He also said other inland port projects in the state, specifically North Platte, had aimed for smaller areas of land than Fremont.

“Why are we going after such a large portion of land? I don’t believe any more industrial will help Fremont,” Ellis added.

Megan Skiles, executive director of the Greater Fremont Development Council, spoke in favor of the rezoning of the 1,500 acres, citing the same arguments she had made during the May 9 council meeting.

“We want to voice our support again. We need to be proactive in that new development is consistent with what we are pursuing,” Skiles said, noting that allowing unchecked development of the inland port land would impede plans for the area.

“We’ve been very visionary in pursuing this,” Skiles added.

In addition to questions from Von Behren and Ellis, former council members Susan Jacobus and Brad Yerger also spoke about the rezoning. Jacobus said instead of rezoning the whole 1,500 acres, it might be possible to do “spot zoning” around the existing homes.

“If you must zone this area, why not carve out these properties that want to remain and be zoned islands,” Jacobus said.

One of the residents of the land, Michelle Steffen Morgan, also spoke to the council. Morgan had passionately pleaded with the council during the May 9 meeting to not rezone the land, and on May 30, she reiterated those pleas.

Morgan said the rezoning of the land limits her and other residents’ abilities to financially plan, reduces their quality of life and impedes their freedoms as Americans.

“The removing of our freedoms to do what we want with this land is unjust,” Morgan said. “This land is mine. I am a proud owner of this land. You do not have the legal right to tell me what I can and can’t do with the land. Please do not decide to rezone 1,500 acres from rural to port authority so prematurely.”

The debate over the rezoning continued for at least another 15 minutes before the council voted to pass the first reading of the rezoning by a 6-2 margin, with Von Behren and Ellis voting no. The second reading of the ordinance also was approved in the same vote. The third reading of the rezoning is expected to take place during the June 13 meeting of the council.

Mayor Joey Spellerberg had encouraged the council to approve the rezoning before the vote, explaining the inland port will vastly improve Fremont if it comes to fruition.

“This would benefit Fremont. This would benefit Dodge County. This would benefit residents,” Spellerberg said. “This is that next step to the process that we’ve been on for the last two years. We need to continue on with this zoning and other critical pieces of this development moving forward.”