Proposed changes to the land use zoning for 1,500 acres of land intended to be the home of the new Fremont Inland Port were partially approved by the Fremont City Council on Tuesday, May 9, with the remainder of the changes to be discussed on May 30.

Two items related to the new Inland Port Authority land were on the May 9 agenda, one an ordinance to change the wording and text of the city’s Unified Development Code to establish a Port Authority Zoning District; and the other is an ordinance changing the zoning in the 1,500-acre area from rural to port authority zoning.

The agenda item to change the Unified Development Code wording was approved in a unanimous 8-0 vote. However, because the May 9 meeting was already four-hours long, at about 11:10 p.m., Ward 3 Council Member James Vaughan made a motion to end the meeting due to him being tired and continue the items left on the agenda to the Tuesday, May 30, meeting.

That meant the second zoning agenda item for the Inland Port land, which would rezone the land, was not debated nor voted on. It is scheduled to be addressed on May 30.

The 1,500-acre proposed site for the Inland Port Authority district is east of U.S. Highway 275, north of Morningside Road up to near Military Avenue.

Fremont Planning Director Jennifer Dam gave a presentation on the two items.

Dam said there are no plans for construction on the land in the near future, as development of the port authority is expected to take eight to 15 years to fully complete the new development. The city and the port authority board wanted to get a head start on the planning of the area by rezoning it now, she added.

One of an estimated five to six residents of the 1,500-acre area was present at the meeting, voicing her objections to the rezoning of the land.

Michelle Morgan, who said her family has owned the farmland and homestead at 315 South County Road 26 for almost 50 years, told the council the rezoning was not needed now and would in her opinion negatively impact the land owners who live there now.

Morgan said she’d become the owner of the land her family lived on only three days prior to the meeting, and that the zoning changes would change her property to a “non-conforming residence” designation. That designation means upgrades and improvements to existing homes are limited to less than 50% of the value of the home; and if the home is damaged and repairs are more than 50% of its value, rebuilding the home would be blocked.

The rezoning effort, she added, was only approved by the Fremont Planning Commission in a 5-3 vote and came after an initial vote to reject the rezoning request. Dam confirmed that claim, but explained to council members why it occurred.

Morgan said she plans to hire an attorney, and will try to cobble together an alliance of other landowners in the 1,500-acre area designated for the inland port in an effort to both stand up for their property rights, but also possibly stop or delay the project.

Dam said that the change in the zoning, if approved on May 30, would alter homeowner’s property in the 1,500-acre area to “non-conforming” use, which would restrict improvements and limit rebuilding options.

Morgan also made allegations that the site was poorly chosen by officials, claiming the soil in the area is different than other nearby parts of Dodge County and is unsuitable for heavy building and infrastructure development because the soil is a type called, ‘sandy loam.’

Inland Port called a key to Fremont’s future

The inland port is a key part of Fremont’s future planning, and is expected to be fully complete within 10-15 years if all goes as planned.

According to a federal Department of Transportation report, an “inland port” can be a highway hub, train center or airport which allows for economic growth and employment opportunities where they are located.

“Traditional ports at land, air, and coastal borders are the primary locations where international trade is processed. However, it is now recognized that a growing amount of trade is being processed at inland sites. International trade processing involves all transactions and inspections that federal agencies require for goods entering or leaving the country,” federal DOT officials stated in a research paper on the topic.

On April 27, the governing board of the Fremont Inland Port Authority elected officers. All seven members were jointly chosen and appointed by Mayor Joey Spellerberg and the Fremont City Council; along with Dodge County Supervisor Bob Missel and the Dodge County Board of Supervisors in late March and early April.

Former Nebraska Gov. Dave Heineman is the chairman of the board. Joining Heineman on the board are: 48-year former Dodge County Clerk Fred Mytty was chosen as secretary; Paul Vaughan, retired district court judge and former Dodge County attorney, was elected vice-chairman; and Steve Pribnow, a certified public accountant who is a managing partner for Erickson & Brooks CPAs, was elected as the treasurer.

Other members of the board include: Christy Fiala, executive director of the Fremont Area United Way; Joe Sajevic, former Fremont High School principal and former executive director of the FPS Foundation; and Jennifer Greunke, project and implementation manager at Brandt Holdings Agriculture.

The election of board members to their officer roles was the latest mark on the timeline of the inland port planning, which has been in the works for years under a memorandum of understanding between the county and city.

Site plans for the logistics hub were revealed in January 2022, and through that year, officials updated city residents and others on their application to the state. On Feb. 14, 2023, the designation of an inland port authority was awarded to Fremont by state officials, capping a hopeful, but confident period of collaboration at the local level.