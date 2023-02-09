Officials with the Fremont Police Department are in the final stages of the investigation of a fourth-grade student who brought a handgun to school in late January.

Fremont Police Detective Brandon Lorenson said the last of the video interviews with pertinent parties to the incident are being processed and the police report will be forwarded to Dodge County Attorney Pamela Hopkins within the next few days.

"We had five video interviews," Lorenson said, noting it takes time to process the evidence and compile final reports.

Fremont police were called to Milliken Park Elementary School Thursday, Jan. 27, at about 8:15 a.m. after a male fourth-grade student was discovered to be in possession of a handgun.

The firearm — a semi-automatic pistol — had a magazine with bullets inserted into it, but there was no round in the firing chamber.

In a press release, Fremont Public Schools officials stated the handgun was found in the backpack of a fourth-grade student at the school.

An astute homeroom teacher monitoring the students in her class shortly after 8 a.m. saw something suspicious in regard to students congregating together, leading to the discovery of the firearm, district officials reported.

“Several students were gathered around the student with a backpack, and the teacher went to go over and see what the students were looking at and saw the gun in the backpack and got that taken care of immediately,” district spokesperson Hope Pierce explained.

Pierce said the teacher who found the firearm escorted the student to the administrative office at the school, noting that the child did not resist and was fully compliant with the teacher and staff. There were no threats made to anyone, and no one was injured.

Fremont Police Capt. Kurt Bottorff stated no arrests have been made as of Feb. 8, and once the final elements of the investigation and report are completed, the department will hand off their findings to the county attorney's office.