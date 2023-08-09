Mass of Christian Burial for Jack Quinn was celebrated July 31, 2023, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Elkhorn. Burial with military honors was in Elkhorn’s Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Quinn, 80, of Decatur, passed away July 25, 2023, in Lincoln.

John Robert, known as Jack, was born Feb. 4, 1936, to J.B. and Goldie Quinn. He grew up on a farm near what is now 180th and Blondo in Omaha. He attended Douglas County Rural School and graduated from Elkhorn High School in 1953. Earlier this summer, he attended his 70th high school reunion.

Jack actively worked on the family farm until joining the United States Coast Guard in 1956. After leaving the Coast Guard, he met Marilyn Carlisle during a dance held at Sokol Hall. Jack and Marilyn were married Aug. 6, 1960, in Omaha. Together they had two children: Michele and Mark. They lived in multiple places while raising their family, including Dennison, Iowa; Omaha; Yutan and Norfolk.

Farming and cattle were Jack’s true passions in life. Over the years, he raised many types of crops, always had cattle and an appreciation for Oliver tractors. When not farming, Jack worked for the National Dairy Herd Association, where he traveled around to various dairy farms. Keeping with his love of cattle, he also had a side job of artificially inseminating cows for dairy farmers. Brown Swiss cows were his favorite and one named Blossom really stole his heart. He loved taking her to various fairs and leading her around the ring with his grandchildren. They always came home with ribbons and trophies!

In 2007, Jack and Marilyn moved from Norfolk to a small acreage in Decatur. After retiring from farming, he turned his attention to another passion--collecting. He opened “Jack’s Collectibles” in downtown Decatur in 2012. This combined two of his favorite activities, socializing and selling the items he had discovered over the years.

Wherever he went, it seemed that Jack knew someone. If he didn’t, he had the ability to easily strike up a conversation.

In his eighties, he turned to a new form of farming and livestock—planting a massive garden and raising chickens (at one point this year, having almost 100). He would work in his garden and tend to his brood from early morning into late evening. Marilyn would often have to call him into the house well after dark. You would find him every Wednesday and Saturday morning at the Farmer’s Market in Lyons, greeting customers from his produce stand, selling everything from cucumbers and tomatoes to broccoli, squash and the hottest peppers around!

He was preceded in death by his parents and infant daughter, Mary.

Jack is survived by his wife Marilyn of Decatur, daughter Michele Quinn of Elkhorn and her children Victoria and Alex, and son Mark (Rochelle) Quinn of Stilwell, Kansas, and their children Kaitlyn and Logan; and six brothers and sisters and their families; and many other relatives and friends that Jack was fortunate to know.

Reichmuth Funeral Home of Elkhorn was in charge of the arrangements.