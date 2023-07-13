The City of Fremont will begin the process of constructing a new sidewalk on the north side of Jack Sutton Drive after the Fremont City Council voted unanimously Tuesday, July 11, to approve the project in an effort to increase safety for children and pedestrians.

In a 7-0 vote — Ward 2 Council Member Glen Ellis was absent from the meeting — the council directed Public Works Director Justin Zetterman to begin the process of planning the sidewalk and eventual construction of the new walkway.

The proposed sidewalk will be built on the north side of Jack Sutton Drive, beginning at the intersection of South Johnson Road near the Johnson Crossing Academic Center and continuing west past Sunridge Drive.

The new sidewalk would connect several existing smaller segments of sidewalk at the new Sun Ridge neighborhood, then curve around the roadway and end at the intersection of Jack Sutton Drive and Luther Road.

Zetterman told the council he wanted to apologize to the developers of the Sun Ridge neighborhood, claiming that the company was not — as he had said during a June 27 council meeting — opposed to building the sidewalk. He noted that after discussions with the developers, they were in favor of a new sidewalk.

“They are not opposed to sidewalks, and they are not opposed to a sidewalk here,” Zetterman explained. “They had very legitimate concerns about taxation, but they are on board with it.”

Plans to construct a signaled pedestrian crosswalk at the T-intersection of Sunridge Drive and Jack Sutton Drive were put on hold after several council members expressed concern that the city’s Utility and Infrastructure Board had unanimously rejected a recommendation for the new crosswalk.

When the issue first arose before the council on June 27, the idea of a new sidewalk emerged from discussion of the possible construction the new, signaled pedestrian crosswalk.

On June 27, Zetterman told the council that the city had received communications from concerned residents that the lack of a crosswalk created a potentially dangerous situation for children who are walking home from Johnson Crossing Academic Center and need to traverse Jack Sutton Drive, which has a 30 miles per hour (mph) speed limit.

The idea for a proposed crosswalk, though, was unanimously rejected by the city’s Utility and Infrastructure Board (UIB) on Tuesday, June 27. The UIB members, Zetterman said, recommended the new sidewalk on the north side of Jack Sutton Drive as a safety enhancement.

During the July 11 meeting of the council, Zetterman told the seven members present that the city could build both a signaled pedestrian crosswalk and the new sidewalk.

However, after Ward 1 Council Member Paul Von Behren reminded the council that the UIB had recommended not building the crosswalk, the plans for that project were unanimously voted to be put on hold indefinitely. Zetterman said he and his staff would continue to examine the possibility of adding a cross walk at a later time.

Ward 3 Council Member James Vaughan, who has a child who is a student at nearby JCAC, asked Zetterman when the proposed new sidewalk would be completed. Vaughan’s wife, Casey, also spoke during public comment, telling the council the area was a safety risk for students, drivers and children.

Zetterman said the new sidewalk would not be done before school starts in August.

“We’re not going to be building it before the school year gets going,” Zetterman added. “But we should be able to finish it in the fall.”

Ward 4 Council Member Sally Ganem asked Zetterman if once the new sidewalk is constructed, would it be torn up in places so the housing developer could install needed sewer and water lines.

Zetterman told the council that was a possibility, but he was unable to provide more specific details because the exact site details of the sidewalk are not developed or designed yet. He also said installation of sewer and water lines could likely result in 10 to 15 feet of the new sidewalk being destroyed to install the utilities infrastructure, but the sidewalks would be reconstructed once that task is completed.