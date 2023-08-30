A celebration of life service for Jamie Norton was held Saturday, August 26, 2023, Evangelical Free Church in Oakland. Burial will be at a later date in Craig Cemetery. She passed away Aug. 16, 2023, from injuries sustained in a automobile accident. She was 37.

Jamie Nicole, of Craig, was born March 30, 1986, to Paul and Cindy (Woerner) Norton in Blair. She grew up in Craig, participating in 4-H and was a 2004 graduate of Oakland-Craig Public Schools. She attended Bahner (La James) College of Hairstyling and graduated in 2006.

Jamie was engaged to the love of her life Blake Golda and spent as much time with him and her three daughters as she could.

She was a valuable employee of North Star Services for nearly 16 years. She had such a love of working with the individuals there and you could just see how much they enjoyed her as well.

When she wasn’t at work, she could be seen at sporting events for her girls or nephews or just there to show her support for the school. She had a love of doing hair and could be seen doing hair for dances or cutting her nephews’ hair on the weekends.

Jamie is survived by her fiancé, Blake Golda of Springfield, her three daughters, Brynn Norton (20), Blayr Keller (16), and Bria Golda (7) of Craig; her parents Paul and Cindy (Woerner) Norton of Craig; her sisters Alyssa (Jeremiah) Blomker of Herman and Courtney (Adam Johnson) Norton of Craig; her niece Alexa Smith of Oakland; nephews Amon and Avery Bryan of Craig and Brooks and Tate Blomker of Herman; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents Fred and Janice Woerner of West Point and Jerry Norton Sr. of Craig; and her sister Angela Bryan of Craig.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Pelan Funeral services is in charge of the arrangements.