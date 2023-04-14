Administrators at the Johnson Crossing Academic Center reported a six-fold rise in the number of students seeking mental health therapy in the 2022-23 school year and a more than 23% chronic absenteeism rate during their campus status report on Monday, April 10.

JCAC Principal Brent Harrill updated the Fremont Public Schools Board of Education during its Monday, April 10 meeting, part of a series of progress reports on each district campus that are given at board meetings throughout the school year.

Joined by Assistant Principal Brittney Kuhr, Harrill told board members that the campus — located on the east side of Fremont near U.S. Highway 275 — has seen a six-fold increase of students who are seeking outside mental health therapy and social worker interventions.

Harrill said in 2021-22 school year, only four students had been classified as seeking the outside mental health therapy. That number, he added, has exponentially increased this school year to 24 students seeking mental health outside-campus therapy and social worker assistance.

He also said one of the district’s three social workers has been spending two days per week on the school’s campus this year, and the staff at JCAC had converted a former concessions stand into a new, relaxing therapy assistance room to cope with the rise in students seeking therapy.

“(The social worker) is on call, and it has been really helpful. By adding the full-time social worker, we have been able to work on outreach better. She is there to align families with services,” Harrill noted. “It has been eye-opening. It is all about removing barriers for kids. If mom and dad are working the night shift, they can’t get kids to therapy sessions. I do want to thank our counselors and social workers.”

Harrill also explained the JCAC’s more than 23% chronic absenteeism rate, which is defined — he said — as a student who misses 18 days of school within one academic year. The reasons for absences, he explained, include students who go on extended vacations with parents; athletes who compete on non-school, outside sports teams who may travel for games; medical illnesses or conditions; or other reasons.

The statistic on chronic absenteeism led Board of Education Member Mike Petersen to ask questions about the issue to both Harrill, but also district Superintendent Mark Shepard.

“That statistic — if it is true for the whole district — that’s almost 25 percent absenteeism. That would be almost one in four students chronically absent,” Petersen said, adding that missing classes impacts educational achievement.

Shepard said that the formula used by the state to determine chronic absenteeism can be misleading due to several aspects of how an absence is defined, noting that there are many students in the kindergarten through third grade levels who have chronic medical issues which cause them to be absent, but they may be classified in a misleading manner.

Petersen told Shepard the chronic absenteeism was concerning to him — a point several other board members agreed with — and he asked Shepard to make a report detailing chronic absenteeism statistics across the district for all campuses and grade levels.

Shepard told the board he would begin to compile the report for board members. On Tuesday, April 11, Shepard said he would also provide copies of the absentee report to the Fremont Tribune for follow-up reporting on the issue.

In concluding his report, Harrill noted that the school’s administration had created a new absenteeism intervention program, which includes identifying students who might be potentials for becoming labelled a “chronic absentee” student because they had missed five or more days, but not reached the 18 day mark of missed classes.

Harrill said when a student is identified, teachers or counselors along with possibly an administrator, will visit the student’s home to discuss the issue with parents in an attempt to rectify the situation. That program has seen success, Harrill and Kuhr reported.

New JCAC assistant principal named

In a press release issued Thursday, April 13, officials with the Fremont Public Schools revealed that Jaimi Stelk has being hired to be the new assistant principal at Johnson Crossing Academic Center, effective July 1.

Stelk will take the place of soon-to-be former JCAC assistant principal Brittney Kuhr, who will become the new principal at FPS’ Howard Elementary School on July 1.

According to the FPS press statement, Stelk earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Concordia University and completed her master of education leadership and master of curriculum and instruction from Doane University.

“Stelk has previously taught at Council Bluffs Community Schools and Millard Public Schools. She is currently a third grade teacher at Norris Intermediate School,” officials stated in the release.

JCAC Principal Brent Harrill said he and the school’s staff are excited to have Stelk join the administrative team.

“Jaimi will bring many quality leadership skills to Johnson Crossing Academic Center. She has a variety of leadership experiences and will connect well with the community of Fremont,” Harrill stated in the press release.

Kuhr will work as assistant principal at JCAC through June 30, when she will switch to Howard Elementary School’s campus to become the leader.