Fremont City Council President Mark Jensen says two complaints filed against him by two residents alleging him of violating a city ordinance regarding the playing of Keno by elected officials are an “attack” on his constituents and local governance.

Jensen’s admission that he regularly plays the city-licensed gambling game Keno will be the focus of an agenda item during the Tuesday, June 27, meeting of the Fremont City Council.

The two-term council member who represents Ward 3 has denied any wrong-doing, and also stated repeatedly that he does not believe a city ordinance about Keno bars elected officials and their spouses from playing the game.

“I consider this action against me as an attack on the people in my Ward that voted me as their representative, and an attack on anyone who may choose to run for a City Council seat,” Jensen stated in an email to the Tribune on Friday, June 23.

“Those bringing this action are just wrong in what the ordinance says — council members have the same rights and privileges concerning Keno lottery play as the general public,” he added. “I look forward to a quick resolution of this issue and returning our focus back on actual genuine issues in Fremont.”

Jensen is facing accusations from two local residents, former city council member Brad Yerger as well as local animal rights activist Rae Tuff.

In a May 31 interview with the Tribune, Jensen said those targeting him were wasting the time of the city council as well as diverting the council’s focus from more important issues facing the city.

Tuff contacted the Tribune on June 23, providing the complaint she filed with Fremont City Clerk Tyler Ficken on June 9, 2023. In a telephone interview, Tuff said she’s witnessed Jensen playing Keno, “for years,” and said she filed a complaint against Jensen in June 2021, but said no action was taken at that time.

In her complaint about Jensen from June 9, 2023, Tuff sent videos and photographs of Jensen playing Keno at Big Red Keno in Fremont along with a letter asking that he face a hearing and be removed from office.

“I am writing to you to lodge a formal complaint against City Council member Mark Jensen. I believe he has violated State laws and City ordinances that prohibit elected City Council members from playing Keno. As a result, I am requesting that the City investigate this issue and prosecute him in accordance with the provisions I find in Fremont’s Municipal Code,” Tuff wrote in her letter.

Tuff also cited her video and photographic evidence as well as those from another private citizen who provided seven videos of Jensen playing Keno to the Tribune.

“Based on my documents that are attached and the pictures and videos reported in the newspaper story, as well as Mr. Jensen’s voluntary admission to playing keno in violation of City Code, I believe he should be investigated and found guilty of misconduct and thus, removed from office for violation of City Code,” she stated in the complaint.

The agenda item for the June 27 meeting is titled, Resolution 2023-164 which states, “Consideration of removal from office following written charges signed and verified charging Council Member Mark Jensen with misconduct.”

It includes a request for a motion to, “waive attorney client privilege and receive memorandum from City Attorney,” as well as to approve the resolution in order to set a hearing on such charge.

Under the city’s Municipal Code, Jensen could face a hearing on the misconduct allegation. Similar to a trial in court, defendants in city hearings are allowed to have an attorney, to present evidence and to cross examine witnesses. The prosecution would be conducted by a city attorney.

If Jensen is found to have violated a city ordinance, he could face removal from office. That requires 75% of the council — six members — to approve a potential removal. Other possible penalties if found guilty include a fine up to $1,000 and three months in the county jail under Chapter 2, Article 6, Section 2-601 of the city’s Municipal Code.