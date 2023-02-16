Fremont City Council President Mark Jensen escaped a bid to officially be censured on Tuesday night, Feb. 14, after an agenda item to officially censure him was voted to be removed from the agenda by six of the council members.

Later in Tuesday’s meeting, Jensen exploded in irritation, yelling at former city council member Susan Jacobus after she complained about a sewer and wastewater fee increase approved by the council which will lead to a 10% increase in monthly bills for residents.

Ward 2 Council Member Glen Ellis had placed the item on the agenda, seeking to officially censure Jensen for his utterance of the word “Bullshit” during public comments made by local grandmother Sandra Murray during the Jan. 31 council meeting.

During the Jan. 31 meeting, Jensen’s comment was not audible because his microphone was turned off, but a video camera placed 2 feet in front of him caught his comment on tape and was seen by dozens of residents, many of whom contacted the Fremont Tribune about the incident.

In Ellis’ request to have Jensen censured, the Ward 2 council member cites the city’s municipal code in allowing the council to censure a sitting council member for actions or conduct, “unbecoming of an elected public official.”

“As a council member, and on behalf of the council and the public, I wish to object to the unprofessional uttered language, lack of respect, lack of decorum and conduct unbecoming of council President Mark Jensen at the council’s Jan. 31, 2022 meeting,” Ellis wrote in his request to have the item placed on the Feb. 14 agenda. “Fremont Municipal Code provides that elected officials of the city may be reprimanded and censored for improper behavior as a council member. I am requesting that a documented formal reprimand and censure be approved and noted to prevent such conduct ever occur again in the future.”

Despite placing the item on the agenda, the issue never was formally debated nor voted on due to the item being removed from the agenda in a 6-2 vote. At the start of each council meeting, the eight members vote to approve the agenda, a time during which items can be removed if a majority of council members approve of the removal.

Tuesday, Ward 3 Council Member James Vaughan requested the item to be removed from the meeting agenda, stating, “I would like to strike item No. 24 from the agenda. I don’t think it is necessary.”

Before the council voted to remove the item, Ellis spoke on the issue, asking it be kept on the agenda because – he claimed – the Jan. 31 incident was not the first time Jensen had allegedly been rude to members of the public.

“I’ve asked this to be on the agenda tonight not because it is the first time, the second time or the third time Council Member Mark Jensen has disrespected Fremont citizens or fellow council members. Had we addressed this many times before, maybe the city council wouldn’t have had to address it now,” Ellis said. “Council Member Jensen needs to be called out for his bad behavior and bullying of citizens and council members.

"Citizens of Fremont need to be comfortable bringing their concerns before council. If in anticipation of comments, they fear being chastised or minimized in front of council, then that is a problem. Fremont citizens deserve better from their council and especially the council president. All I am asking for is a documented reprimand for Council Member Jensen. I would hope this doesn’t happen again.”

The 6-2 to vote to remove the item was approved by all council members except Ellis and Ward 1 Council Member Paul Von Behren, who both voted no.

Later in the meeting, the behavior Ellis claimed Jensen had a pattern of engaging in arose after Jacobus spoke during public comment on an agenda item that officially raised the sewer and wastewater rates for residential and commercial customers by 10% in each of the next two years.

Jacobus passionately lobbied for residents, notably senior citizens on fixed incomes, who would struggle to pay for the sewer and wastewater bill increase. She alleged the rate hike was rushed and not properly devised, causing an undue burden in her opinion on residents as opposed to large commercial users such as Wholestone Farms or Lincoln Premium Poultry.

“I think this is an unfair burden on the taxpayer,” Jacobus said.

After Jacobus sat down, Ward 4 Council Member Sally Ganem said she understood Jacobus’ worries and concerns for those residents on fixed incomes, but added that the city has lower utility rates than many cities across the Midwest.

“We have a loan to pay back,” Ganem noted. “We all have to share (in the cost), and I’m not sure there is a more equitable way to do that.”

Jensen then immediately pressed the button on his microphone to speak, loudly shouting his comments directed at Jacobus by her name.

“I just want to challenge Ms. Jacobus actions that we’re just head bobbing. I don’t know what you’re running for Sue; that is not right. It is also not right you said 10% for residential, it is 10% for everybody,” Jensen said. “It is also not true that we did not bring all this stuff on line simply for the Wholestones (Farms) and Costcos. The standards were changing and we had to do that work. Thank God we (have) Costco to share this cost.”