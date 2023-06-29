The Tribune offered Fremont City Council President Mark Jensen an opportunity to answer several questions following Tuesday’s inaction on a complaint filed against him for playing Keno.

Q: Are you happy with the outcome of Tuesday’s meeting?

Jensen: “I'm very happy that we are not wasting any more time on this as we have much more important issues to attend to.”

Q: There were several criticisms of Brad Yerger for wasting council time; can you explain why you criticized him?

Jensen: “I believe that Mr. Yerger has inserted himself into far more council issues than the majority of voters in Ward 4 wish. If they wanted him as their representative, they would have voted for him to retain his seat on council.”

Q: What other comments do you have about the meeting?

Jensen: “In hindsight, I wish that I would have made the second to Mr. (Paul) Von Behren's motion to move forward simply to have a record of the vote to show the media and, subsequently the public, how little support there was for this nonsense to continue. Six votes would have been required to remove me from my position. At maximum, there may have been two, if that. Other than that, I am happy with the outcome.

Interesting that Mr. (Glen) Ellis had ‘heartburn’ over our legal counsel changing his opinion after doing a deeper dive into the facts. Mr. Ellis was one of the unanimous votes to elect me council president. Seven months later, apparently, he believes that he is the only one allowed to review things and change his opinion.”

Q: Do you believe that the current Keno ordinance regarding council members, mayor and spouses needs to be rewritten or amended in future to make it clearer?

Jensen: “I believe that the current KENO ordinance is perfectly clear, regardless of what we may have been told or led to believe in the past. If someone wants to waste their valuable time to rewrite it to make something completely obvious to those looking for straws to grasp, I guess that's fine. As a leader on council, I have more important things to be concerned with than this.”