Fremont City Council President Mark Jensen has been accused of misconduct as an elected official.

Former city council member Brad Yerger verified in an email to the Tribune that he was the person who filed the official complaint against Jensen.

The allegation is slated to be discussed and possibly preliminarily voted on by the Fremont City Council on June 27. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. inside he second floor council chambers of the Municipal Building.

The specific details of the complaint alleging misconduct were not listed on the agenda for the June 27 meeting of the Fremont City Council as of Thursday, June 22.

Jensen declined to comment on Tuesday’s agenda item.

“On the advice of my attorney, I have no comment,” Jensen said in a telephone interview.

Allegations could lead to hearing

Under the city’s Municipal Code, if Jensen is subjected to a hearing on the misconduct allegation, the hearing will be conducted similar to a trial in court. Jensen would be allowed to have an attorney to represent and defend him, to present evidence and to cross examine witnesses.

The city prosecution would be conducted by a city attorney, which could be City Attorney Travis Jacott or local attorney Stephen Twohig, who conducts many other prosecutions of alleged violations of city ordinances — most specifically, animal-related complaints.

If Jensen was found to have violated a city ordinance, he could face removal from office. That, though, requires 75% of the council — six members — to vote for removal.

Suspects found guilty of violating city ordinances can also be sentenced with a fine up to $1,000 and three months in the county jail under Chapter 2, Article 6, Section 2-601 of the city’s Municipal Code.

Yerger said Jensen's admission to playing Keno prompted his complaint.

"I did in fact file a formal complaint with the city regarding Jensen’s admission to playing Keno. My complaint was precipitated by the story that ran in the paper and Mr. Jensen’s apparent admission to both the restriction and his playing of Keno." Yerger said in an email.

"The City Council member training I and others received, including Mr. Jensen, was that Council members 'shall not play Keno,'" he added. "As I recall the training discussion, the Keno playing restriction was based on variety of reasons; my complaint outlined some of those concerns."

Keno prohibitions detailed in ordinance

Under the city’s Municipal Code, Chapter 2, Article 2, Section 207 – “Elected officials; participation in City authorized Keno Lottery operations; restrictions” – the eight members of the city council, the mayor and their respective spouses are prohibited "in any manner" from receiving directly or indirectly, “compensation, remuneration, payments or other thing of value from the City's appointed keno lottery contractor.”

The prohibition applies to officials and spouses during the time the elected official is in office and for one year after leaving office.

Jensen Keno filmed by citizen

A private citizen – whom the Tribune granted anonymity – filmed Jensen on at least three occasions in May playing Keno at the Big Red Keno location in Fremont. In one video, Jensen is shown at the counter of the gambling area of the business accepting a sum of cash.

The Tribune contacted Jensen via telephone on May 31 to inquire about the videos. Jensen admitted in a recorded interview that he had been playing Keno for a long time, including at times when he was an elected council member.

He also said he had stopped playing the game after being told by an unnamed city official that elected officials are prohibited from playing Keno.

“I have been in contact with (city) legal (staff). I was advised at one point in time about not playing Keno. I had looked through some statutes and things, and frankly, I thought (the ban) was more for if I was employed there or anything,” Jensen said on May 31. “Since that time, I have come to learn, it was bad on me, that, no, even playing is not legal.”

During the May 31 interview, Jensen also admitted his playing Keno was a, “violation of the ordinance.”

“I did not specifically discuss it with the attorneys, I did discuss it with others (at the city),” Jensen added in the recorded interview. “After looking through the ordinance, I imagine it...it is a violation of the ordinance. The way I understand it now, not at the time."

After a June 2 article in the Tribune about Jensen’s Keno activities, the second-term council member disputed the interpretation of the municipal code.

Jensen posted a lengthy statement to his Facebook page in which he states he believes the city ordinance doesn’t apply to him or other council members.

“I have no problem stating that I do, in fact, play KENO here in town. Section 2-505 of Fremont Municipal code referring to appointed and salaried city employees does prohibit some city employees from participating in ‘playing the lottery while in office,’” Jensen wrote. “Section 2-207 referring to ELECTED officials - i.e., Mayor and City Council - does NOT contain that specific language, therefore, Council members or the Mayor MAY participate in "playing the lottery while in office.”

Other members of the city council, including Ward 2 Council Member Glen Ellis and Ward 4 Council Member Sally Ganem, stated in interviews that they have been warned by the city’s legal staff that playing Keno is not allowed.

Yerger also stated in an interview that he had been warned by the city attorney when he was an elected official that he and others on the council were barred from playing Keno in the city.

"As a result of the training given to council members before taking the oath of office, I did not play Keno while serving as an elected city council member," Yerger said on June 22. "It seems, based on (a Tribune) interview, that Mr. Jensen admittedly chose not follow the training guidance that he was given."

Agenda item has few details

The agenda for the June 27 meeting of the Fremont City Council includes an item titled, Resolution 2023-164 which states, “Consideration of removal from office following written charges signed and verified charging Council Member Mark Jensen with misconduct.”

The agenda item also includes a request for a motion to, “waive attorney client privilege and receive memorandum from City Attorney,” as well as to approve the resolution in order to set a hearing on such charge.

The memorandums in question are two emails Jacott sent to council members with his legal advice about playing Keno and the interpretation of the city ordinance about the game. The emails contain contradictory statements about elected officials playing Keno and Jacott's interpretation of the ordinance.

Under the Fremont Municipal Code, a hearing on alleged misconduct charges must happen, “not less than five days nor more than 10 days from approval,” by the council.

If a hearing is approved, under the city guidelines, it would possibly be hosted between July 5 and July 19.