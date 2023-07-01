Attendees of the 2023 John C. Fremont Days celebration will be able to mingle with friends and others while sipping on adult beverage at the festival’s beer garden, which will be managed by the LA Fireproof Door Company bar and restaurant.

Blake Kracl, manager of the downtown bar and hangout LA Fireproof Door Company, said the popular watering hole and dining spot has hosted and managed the beer garden for many years at John C. Fremont Days. Kracl said this year, the beer garden will be run in conjunction with the Fremont Rural Fire Department.

“We are doing the barbecue contest on Saturday at noon. ‘The Brits’ play Friday night, the band will start at 8 p.m. Bands stop at midnight and the beer garden closes at 1 a.m.,” Kracl said. “Saturday night, it opens at 7 p.m., ‘Lemon Fresh Day’ will start at 8 p.m. and we’ll close at 1 a.m. again.”

The beer garden will be open on Friday, July 14, and Saturday, July 15, but closed on Sunday, July 16. The hours of operation on Friday are 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

“Sunday, the beer garden will be closed, but (LA Fireproof Door Company) bar will be open during the parade,” Kracl explained. “We’ve done this every year for the last six to eight years. I think it is fun because it is almost the whole town of Fremont comes out for one night. It is a big gathering place for everyone in Fremont.”

On Saturday, the beer garden will be opening at noon in conjunction with the barbecue content being hosted that day inside the beer garden confines. The beer garden will close at a time to be determined once the barbecue contest is over; but then re-open at 7 p.m. Saturday and then closing at 1 a.m.

Entrance to the beer garden is limited to only adults age 21 or older, with security enforcing rules and ensuring IDs are checked. Patrons to the beer garden need to buy “tokens” to purchase either beer or hard liquor drinks, with both costing $5 per drink. One token costs $5, Kracl added.

The beer garden will serve a variety of hard liquor mixed drinks, which is being run by the Fremont Rural Fire Department staff, and beers available in “tall boy” cans will include Busch Light, Bud Light and Busch Light Peach.