The City of Fremont bears the name of one of America’s more complicated figures: John C. Fremont, also known as the “Pathfinder” due to his multiple robust expeditions of the American West and Plains states.

The city chose Fremont as its name due to John C. Fremont being the first-ever Republican party nominee for president in 1856.

His historical relevance harks to one of the most critical eras of American history — from the 1830s through the 1880s — and is well documented and the subject of books, journals and historical analyses by professors and others.

An accomplished expedition-leading adventurer and mapmaker, Fremont was also a politician in the early days of California and Arizona statehood and served in the United States Army in both the Mexican-American War and the Civil War.

However, as the nation grapples with its complex and violent birth and past, many social justice groups, Native American Indian organizations and activists across the United States have called into question the celebration of historical figures implicated in what are now viewed as atrocities of colonialism, from slavery to the genocide of native and indigenous American Indians.

Fremont falls into that area of concern and debate, as his expeditions through the West often saw him and his military units cross paths with native tribes, leading to battles and even outright massacres of women and children. Many of the worst incidents Fremont is accused of leading were in California, where some activists have asked his name not be used in celebrations.

To make his legacy more complex, Fremont — a native Southerner — was an ardent proponent of the abolition of slavery and was a well-known advocate for freeing slaves, ending the practice of slavery and supporting Northern efforts to stop the barbaric system.

Pioneering expedition leader

Primarily known for his expeditions to the Western United States, Fremont was also an established politician who helped California reach statehood in 1850 and later helped Arizona to achieve membership in the Union.

He briefly served as the military governor of the California territory in 1847 before serving as a “shadow” senator for California from 1849 until the day after California was admitted to the Union on Sept. 9, 1850.

After California became a state, Fremont was elected as an official senator, serving through 1851. From 1878-1881, he served as the territorial governor of the Arizona Territory.

Before those political endeavors, Fremont led five expeditions westward through Kansas and Western Nebraska before veering through Wyoming, Oregon, Nevada, California and Arizona.

That legacy of pioneering mapmaker and intrepid explorer led many cities across the United States to take his last name for their communities, including here in Nebraska as well as Fremont, Ohio; the Fremont neighborhood in Seattle; and Fremont, California.

Fremont led a unique and eventful life from his birth in Savannah, Georgia, to a French émigré father and Virginia-raised mother. His childhood was marked by moves through the Deep South in the pre-Civil War era before he attended college in Charleston, South Carolina. A stint as a naval navigator and mentorship with a prominent anti-slavery friend — led him to begin exploring land from Tennessee to Ohio in his first forays as a mapmaker.

According to the Wikipedia page dedicated to Fremont, he briefly served in the U.S. Navy as a math teacher on board a sloop before joining the U.S. Topographical Corps, “surveying a route for the Charleston, Louisville, and Cincinnati railroad."

It was Fremont’s many expeditions westward that garnered him the most respect and historical acknowledgements, journeys that helped pave the way for decades of migration by pioneers, construction of the Transcontinental Rail Road, but also the massacre of native peoples across many regions.

According to a historical biography of Fremont done by Nebraska Public Media for their nebraskastudies.org website, Fremont began his first expedition after getting $30,000 from the U.S. Congress in 1841 to survey what was the Oregon Trail.

“Guided by Kit Carson and assisted with mapping by German-born cartographer Charles Preuss, Fremont conducted the first of two surveys from mid-June to mid-October of 1842. Upon his return to Washington, DC, he and his wife, Jesse Benton Fremont, prepared the official report to Congress,” historians with the Nebraska Public Media wrote.

Fremont’s wife — Jessie Benton — was the daughter of U.S. Sen. Thomas Hart Benton from Missouri, a powerful politician of the era, who NPM historians wrote, “was anxious to have the United States expand beyond the Great Bend in the Missouri River at Kansas City.

“Fremont led five expeditions to explore the West between 1842-1853. The 1842 trip was in some ways most significant, because it outlined the Platte Valley South Pass route that would be used by most California-and Oregon-bound emigrants,” NPM historians wrote on their website report. “Seven maps were drawn that traced the 1842 journey. Printed in 1846, the maps are based on Fremont’s field journal, as well as sketches and notes by topographer Charles Preuss.”

Fremont also had a checkered history in the U.S. military, and according to an Encyclopedia Britannica entry about his life, he was, “appointed a major general of Union troops in Missouri after the American Civil War began, but he proved to be an ineffective leader.” He was also removed of his command once, and unsuccessfully court martialed.

“Further, in August 1861 he ordered the confiscation of the property of Missourians in rebellion as well as the emancipation of the state’s slaves. President Abraham Lincoln, believing those actions to be premature and fearing that they would alienate Border States, relieved Frémont of his command shortly thereafter,” the Encyclopedia Britannica entry reads.

“The next year, Frémont was given leadership of another army — this time in the Appalachian region — but he proved ineffective against the rapid maneuvers of his opponent, the Confederate General Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson,” Encyclopedia Britannica historians wrote. “After losing command of his army to a rival, John Pope, Frémont again angrily resigned from the military. He was still popular enough to be considered for the presidential nomination again in 1864 by the radical wing of the Republican Party.”

Some historians and social justice advocates have recently questioned the celebration of Fremont, citing numerous massacres of indigenous, native-American Indian peoples during his explorations — notably in California.

Retired history professor Ternot Macrenato wrote in a January 2023 opinion piece for the San Diego Union-Tribune that efforts to celebrate Fremont by the City of San Diego were inappropriate and should be revisited. His column came on the heels of a city celebration which featured banners bearing Fremont’s portrait.

“When he first entered California, he was on a mission from the federal government to try to organize a revolt that would include American colonists already settled there. These activities led to his expulsion by the local Mexican authorities,” Macrenato wrote in the Union-Tribune submission.

“Undaunted, he returned as a major in the U.S. Army, and during his expedition to California, Fremont and his men killed an untold number of peaceful Native Americans. On April 15, 1846, Fremont and his men killed hundreds of Wintu, mostly women and children....,” Macrenato wrote.

Fremont was reported to be involved in other deadly acts as well.

Following his Western exploits and political adventures, Fremont utilized the wealth he had built from the Gold Rush era mining he had invested in and relocated to New York City.

He died of peritonitis at his New York City home on Sunday, July 13, 1890. He was 77.