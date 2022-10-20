Justin Bignell: Dodge County Attorney Q&A

Question: Where are you originally from? How long have you been in Dodge County?

Answer: Born in Columbus, Nebraska, I moved to Fremont at a very young age. A few years after graduating from Archbishop Bergan Catholic High School in 2001, I joined the Army and was stationed at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, in 2005. I was honorably discharged in 2010, moved back to Fremont in 2011, and finished my undergraduate degree at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. I attended law school at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas, from 2012-2015, and upon completion, I moved back to Fremont where I continue to reside today.

Q: Tell us about your immediate family

A: I’ve been married to my wife Ashley Bignell since 2005. Ashley has taught English classes at Fremont High School for 10 years. We have one daughter, Annabelle Grace, who is 15 and a sophomore at Fremont High.

Q: What is your current occupation?

A: Deputy County Attorney for Dodge County.

Q: Why did you decide to run for office?

A: I am running for Dodge County attorney to better serve the community that I’ve grown up in. I’ve always felt a sense of duty to serve, whether that be serving my county in the Army or serving my county as county attorney, I’ll always continue to serve.

Q: How are or have you been involved in the community?

A: I previously served as Treasurer of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 16-3. I’ve also been involved in mission and service trips in and around the Fremont area, Mexico, Djibouti, and Uganda.

Q: What qualifies you for this office?

A: I have years of experience as a prosecutor. I am currently a Deputy County Attorney in Dodge County where I handle felony and high level misdemeanor cases. Prior to working in the Dodge County Attorney’s Office, I prosecuted child support and medical support cases on behalf of the State of Nebraska in Boone, Dakota, Dodge, Douglas, Colfax, and Cuming counties.

Q: What do you think are the top two issues in Dodge County (if running for city council the top two issues in Fremont) and, if elected, how would you address them?

A: The top two issues that I see as a prosecutor in Dodge County are drug abuse and petty crime including theft and vandalism. In regard to the drug abuse in our county, we see a lot of recidivism among users, especially among those who abuse methamphetamine. It is extremely important to recognize those individuals who would benefit from an intensive treatment program versus being incarcerated. This can be achieved by emphasizing problem solving courts such as our Drug Court which puts individuals charged with drug possession through an intense supervision program that includes treatment and community service.

The other issue that we see a lot of is petty crimes. I’ve personally been a victim of a broken in car so I know how frustrating this can be. We need to put a greater emphasis on policing and punishing these crimes. By making this a priority, we can bring the occurrence of these crimes down.

Q: What’s one thing you believe the county (or city) could do better? why?

A: Efficiency. It is extremely important for the Dodge County Attorney’s Office be as efficient as possible. This includes efficiency in customer service, office management, resolving cases, and resource usage. As a Deputy County Attorney, I have a unique perspective amongst the candidates regarding these issues. If elected, it will be one of my top priorities to bring our office up-to-date in technology, move to a paperless office, and preserve Dodge County resources as much as possible.

Q: What is the most adventurous thing you have ever done?

A: This is a tough question to answer as I’ve been blessed to travel and see so much! I would have to pick spending a summer volunteering, backpacking, and going whitewater rafting on the Nile River in Uganda.