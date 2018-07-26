For Diane Brown, being part of the Fremont Kiwanis Club has provided several opportunities.
“It gives you a sense of being able to help the community in so many different ways,” she said.
People of various ages can be part of the organization.
For instance, there are Key Clubs at Fremont, Archbishop Bergan Catholic and Bennington high schools and a K-Kids group for children in first through fourth grades at Grant Elementary School.
The Aktion Club is the only community service club for adults living with disabilities. There is a Circle K Club at Midland University as well.
“There are over 350 individuals that are part of the Fremont Kiwanis family,” said Lon Olson, secretary.
Brown has been an active Kiwanis Club member for at least five years. She’s enjoyed that and being part of the K-Kids group.
“I’ve seen the kids go through different grade levels and still come back to Grant and help out as a Key Club member for our activities,” Brown said.
Kiwanis International is a global volunteer organization dedicated to serving children of the world. Each year, it raises more than $100 million in U.S. dollars and dedicates more than 18.5 million hours to strengthen communities and help children, states data from the organization.
Established in 1915, the organization sponsors adult and youth leadership programs.
Kiwanis Club of Fremont is well-known for its long running annual pancake festival. The first pancake festival was held in February 1960.
More information about the local Kiwanis organization is available by calling 402-720-4367 or visiting www.fremontkiwanis.org