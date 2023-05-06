The more than 12-year-long contractual relationship between the City of Fremont and Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach could come to an end next week.

Sally Ganem, the Ward 4 member of the Fremont City Council, has placed an item on the agenda for the May 9 Fremont City Council meeting seeking to cancel the contract between the city and Kobach, which dates to 2010, and requires the city to pay Kobach $10,000 a year.

Ganem did not elaborate on reasons for ending the contract in her resolution request, and did not comment on the item during an interview on May 2.

Fremont hired Kobach when he was a private practice attorney in 2010, agreeing to pay him the rate of at least $10,000 a year to defend the city from any past or future legal challenges to Fremont’s controversial Ordinance 5165, a local law that prohibits renting residential dwellings to undocumented or illegal immigrants.

The contract between the city and Kobach was renewed in 2016, but no payments have been made to Kobach since he was paid $10,000 in December 2020. Under the terms of the contract, the arrangement can be ended at any time by either party for no reason.

As of March 6, 2023, requests from the Fremont Tribune for statements, communications or any documentation made to either the City of Fremont or Kobach indicating an ending or termination of the contract have resulted in no response or records.

On Tuesday, Feb. 28, after a city council meeting, both Fremont City Administrator Jody Sanders and Fremont City Attorney Travis Jacott refused to comment to the Tribune on the status of the arrangement between the city and Kobach.

Multiple requests made to Kobach via his official spokesperson at the Kansas Attorney General Office — John P. Milburn, Public Information Officer for the Office of Attorney General — have resulted in no response from Kobach.

From 2011-2019, Kobach was the Kansas Secretary of State, during which time he developed a reputation for challenging the administration of former President Barack Obama. He was elected as the Kansas Attorney General in 2022.

When asked about the contract’s status on Feb. 28, Fremont City Council President Mark Jensen said he did not know the answer to the question.

“I can’t answer that,” Jensen said in response to a question from the Fremont Tribune about whether or not the city is still actively in a contract with Kobach. “(The annual payment) has not come up this year.”

The issue of Kobach’s contract with the city has been the subject of repeated questioning by former city council member Brad Yerger, who has hounded the city council about the contract during several meetings since January.

In response to questions from Yerger during a Feb. 28 council meeting, there was confusion amongst the city council members about whether or not Kobach had been paid or was still in a contract with the city.

Sanders eventually told council members during the Feb. 28 meeting that she would contact Kobach and consult with him about the contract.

“In answer to the question, it has not been paid. I am not aware if anyone has been in contact with him. The council would decide if they wanted to continue the contract,” Sanders said in February. “I don’t know that anyone has been in contact with him. I can bring that to the next council meeting after consulting with him.”

Since that statement, there has been no official discussion at any council meeting about the contract with Kobach.

According to City of Fremont billing records, the city has paid Kobach $121,817.26 since the contract began in 2010. That total includes $11,817.26 in associated expenses such as research work by legal aides, airplane travel, hotels or other miscellaneous expenses.

Jensen has said in past council meetings that he did not believe the city needed to continue to retain Kobach as a legal counsel for the ordinance.

“We’re spent more than $100,000 on his services,” Jensen said at a February council meeting. “I think if there was going to be a challenge to the immigrant ordinance, it would have happened already. I don’t think him being on retainer affected that.”