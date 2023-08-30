The hot weather did not delay the start of cross country season, in fact, it moved it up. The Logan View Invite was scheduled for the afternoon of Aug. 24, but with the heat and humidity conditions, it was run at 9 a.m. for the safety of the runners.

Lyons-Decatur's boys team came in fifth in the 10-team meet. Chance Mock was the lone medalist with a fourth place finish. Mock ran his best time on the course with a 18:40 clocking. That was a two minutes and twenty seconds improvement over 2022 when he finished 26th.

Completing the boys scoring was Brayden Hegge in 26th place in 21:34, Colten Miller finished in 31st place in 21:51 and Andrew Schlichting in 37th in 22:34. Alexander Timm finished in 64th in 25:17.

The Cougar girls had three runners. Kaylin Miller came in 45th in 30:54, Miriel Brokaw came in 48th in 31:07 and Adonai Salazar took 64th in 38:04.

Skylar Hollman and Carsyn Miller competed in the Junior High boys division with a 12th and 14th place finish.