Plans for a new residential and educational development south of 23rd Street and east of Luther Road moved forward on Jan. 31 after the Fremont City Council hosted two public hearings and later approved a rezoning request and land annexation for the land to be developed.

The land being developed, said Fremont Planning Director Jennifer Dam on Jan. 31, is being used for both residential and a new elementary school that is part of Fremont Public Schools expansion plans. In later years, commercial development will likely be added in the vicinity of the development.

“The change of zone requires three readings. The area being proposed for rezone is essentially two lots which will be used for an elementary school and residential. It is anticipated that the area on the north side of Elk Lane and Elkhorn Drove will be commercial (development) and the west side of the school will be housing,” Dam told the Fremont City Council. “The annexation will be for the entire area.”

The land is a total of slightly more than 40 acres, Dam noted, with almost 25 acres that will be residential, more than 11 acres for the new school and more than 3 acres for public right of way. The zoning was changed from rural to “auto-urban residential” designation with the approval. The final platting of the land has yet to be done.

The request originated with Charles Diers LLC, which had representative Kyle Haase, planning services manager for E&A Consulting, at the meeting to answer any questions.

“We are looking to plat and rezone 24.9 acres, we’ll keep current ‘R’ zoning and 11.4 acres will be designated for the school. We are hoping this platting will get the property ready for development,” Haase said. “We’ve closely worked with the City of Fremont and the Fremont Public Schools for over a year now and think we have come to a plan which we think will work well for the city and the school district.”

The area being developed was discussed by the city council in late November, 2022, when a traffic light study for 23rd Street was approved. The study would examine eight traffic light intersections, but at the meeting, former Ward 4 Council Member Brad Yerger requested that a ninth intersection be examined, the currently un-lighted intersection of 23rd Street and Deer Crossing.

The intersection has no traffic signal and only the Sonic fast food restaurant to the south attracting vehicle traffic, however the newly planned elementary schools from Fremont Public Schools is being planned for the land south of the eatery.

Hope Pierce, coordinator of communications and public relations for the Fremont Public Schools, confirmed that a school — Deer Pointe Elementary School — is being planned for the land adjacent to the un-signaled road.

Yerger said that new school, along with an expected residential development between Luther Road and Diers Parkway, will create a likely need for a controlled signal at the 23rd Street and Deer Crossing intersection.