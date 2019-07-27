Area residents interested in developing their leadership skills still have a few more weeks to apply for the annual Leadership Fremont program.
Leadership Fremont, presented by First State Bank and Trust, is a nine-month series of leadership development activities and community awareness sessions designed to enhance business men and women’s knowledge and to develop emerging leaders in Fremont.
Participants in the program include executives, professionals, government officials, entrepreneurs, educators, clergy, community organizers and directors of nonprofit organizations.
“The purpose of Leadership Fremont program is to connect leaders to strengthen our community,” Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tara Lea said.
In addition to community service projects, tours, and topical speakers, the Fremont Chamber has partnered with Dale Carnegie Training whose curriculum emphasizes practical principles and processes that offer people the knowledge, skills and practices needed to add value to the business.
During the 9 month program—which begins in September and runs through May of 2020—participants attend one two-day retreat and eight all-day meetings which are typically held on the third Thursday of each month.
Additional activities such as community service, city, county or school board meeting attendance, networking event participation and learning more about a local non-profit are all suggested for those looking to graduate from the program with honors.
The application deadline for this year’s program is August 16. Applications must be received at the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce by the August 16 deadline.
The series is limited to no more than 30 participants in each class, and acceptance is based entirely on the applications submitted.
Tuition for the annual program is $595 for Chamber members, $495 for qualifying non-profits, and $695 for non-Chamber members.
Tuition is frequently paid by the participants’ employer or sponsoring organization.
Tuition is due and non-refundable for accepted participants by September 18, 2019.
Registration costs include the leadership development training by Dale Carnegie representatives, sessions, StrengthsFinder assessment, meals, materials and the final banquet.
For more information about the Leadership Fremont program, please contact the Director of Business Services at info@fremontne.org.