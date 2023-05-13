There were tears and cheers aplenty on Thursday night, May 11, as 15 students graduated from the Fremont Public Schools’ Learning Center in an emotional yet uplifting ceremony.

More than 100 family members, friends and school district officials were on hand for the dinner and graduation ceremony hosted inside the FPS Board of Education meeting room at the district’s administrative campus.

The Learning Center celebrated its 50th year in existence in the 2022-23 school year, and provides students an education “on their terms” to help them graduate despite challenges they face in life.

A total of 19 students officially graduated from the Learning Center this year, however, only 15 were on hand in person to be recognized and get their diplomas.

The center is primarily attended by students who face obstacles to attending Fremont High School due to legal issues, mental health conditions or diagnoses, attendance problems, being a teen parent, working a job with conflicting hours and other behavioral or substance abuse issues.

Each graduate present on Thursday had a personal story of overcoming extreme challenges revealed to attendees in speeches by teachers, many of which elicited tears and emotional cries of elation from the audience in recognition of the students’ accomplishments.

Lea Bruner, one of the head teachers and administrators at the learning center, addressed the graduates and stressed how incredible it is that they’ve reached the goal of graduating and thanked them all for their hard work in overcoming assorted speed bumps in getting their high school diplomas.

“It is a pretty big deal what you’ve accomplished,” Bruner said. “It really is a big deal, and you deserve all of the accolades.”

Bruner also thanked the FPD district as a whole, the FPS board of Education and Superintendent Mark Shepard for the continued support of the center, which she said was one of the first of its kind in the state when founded in the 1972-73 school year.

The goal at the center, she explained was, “how can we meet students where they are,” and she noted, the “pathways to reach these diplomas are different and include more challenges.”

Shepard was present for the ceremony, and he told the 15 graduates at the ceremony he was proud of them. He also thanked the families and friends of the students for their support of the graduates in all areas.

“We have 19 (total) graduates, which is amazing and cool,” Shepard said. “Truly, all of you (family members) are support mechanisms for these students.” The journey has been different, but it is your journey and you’ve owned it. We are so proud of you.”

Learning Center Principal Scott Jensen was also at the ceremony, and he expressed his happiness in seeing the students graduate despite unique and historic challenges.

“This is a huge accomplishment. In your time as students, there has been a 500-year flood and a global pandemic, and you’ve overcome all of them,” Jensen said. “You are part of the Learning Center family. As you move into the next phase of life, remember, you are unstoppable.”

After the assorted speeches, the graduation ceremony began with the recognition of one student who had worked the most hours at an outside job of any of the graduates.

Learning Center volunteer Mike Raasch told the crowd the work experience element of the Learning Center — which allows students to get credits for their hours worked — was an integral part of the experience. He said students at the center worked more than 18,000 hours at outside jobs in the 2022-23 school year.

Graduate Alejandra De Luna was recognized as the student with the most hours worked in the 2022-23 academic year, and she was given a plaque for her efforts and hard work.

Then, the individual students present were called up to the podium one-by-one to be honored for their graduation and also to have a bit of their background explained by teachers Shannon Hageman, Velyda Demuth, Erich Barthel and Bruner.

The 15 graduates present who got diplomas includes: Delanie Coufal; Alejandra De Luna; Haiden Douglas; Jasmine Gall; Makenna Haines; Alexis Haswell; Cory Jensen, Jr.; Mariah Marcum; Amiee Marez; Gabriel Morris; McKenzie Nelms Sanchez; Ichell (Renith) Rivas Montiel; Jacob Tippery; Sarah Wigfall; and Jacob Yurk.

Also graduating in 2023 from the Learning Center but not present for Thursday’s ceremony were: Tanner Fox; Trenton Haltman; Kurt O’Neal; and Isela Verner.