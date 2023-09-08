The new Fremont Transit Program is officially open with Mayor Joey Spellerberg kicking off the new van-based, inner-city ride service on Thursday morning at a small ceremony near the city’s municipal building garage at Eighth and C streets.

The new service replaces to a degree the former Eastern Nebraska Office of Aging five-county transit service that ended on June 30. The Fremont Transit Program will only pick up and drop off riders within Fremont city limits and 2 miles extended outward from the city’s boundaries. The prior ENOA service covered a five-county region.

Spellerberg briefly addressed a crowd of about two dozen city staff, transit program employees and members of the Fremont Area Transportation Taskforce. That group — also known as F.A.T.T. — was instrumental in helping with the formation of the program, which is 90% funded by state grants.

“Ever since the Eastern Nebraska Office of Aging decided not to continue their service, it has been one of my goals within the city, as well as the city council and our staff to get this back going again within the city of Fremont,” Spellerberg said. “We had great meetings with stakeholders throughout the community. Over 80 people showed up at a meeting to discuss the importance of transit in Fremont. Over the last few months, we have been on this journey to get to this point today where we have our first rides.”

Gesturing to the assembled crowd at the ceremony, Spellerberg singled out several people critical to the program’s development and kickoff.

“There are a lot of people to thank … Angie Olson and Nick Hansen on our city staff really took over this program and got us to where we are at. We have Dakota, our dispatcher, and Tammy, our driver who had driven for ENOA for over 20 years,” Spellerberg added. “My goal is we really serve the community well. I’ve always said, we’re going to start small and do it right and hopefully expand it in the future. We couldn’t have gotten here today without a real team effort within the city and within the community and everybody that made this a priority.”

Service detailsThe van ride service operates five days a week — Monday through Friday — and serves only areas within the Fremont City limits and 2 miles outward from the city boundaries. The ride service hours are from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with “door-to-door” pick up and drop off.

Spellerberg said he hopes residents use the service for all their transportation needs.

“We want this to be a benefit to the people of Fremont. If you need to go to a doctor’s appointment, if you need to go to the grocery store … wherever you need to get around in town, we want the Fremont Transit Program to be there for you,” Spellerberg explained. “We want to provide a good service. I would just ask the people of Fremont to be patient with us.”

When the service begins charging riders on Nov. 4, a fare of $2 will be charged after that date for a one-way ride and $4 for round-trip service. Although fares are set at $2 for one-way trip, to receive that price, riders are required to schedule an appointment for a ride at least 48 hours in advance. No change can be given out by drivers, so anyone paying for a ride with cash must have exact change. Tickets can also be purchased at the Fremont Municipal Building, at 400 E. Military Ave.

To make a reservation, riders can telephone 402-459-2845 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Residents who are 15 years old or younger must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, who officials noted, “will be responsible for providing, installing and removing any necessary safety or booster seats.”

Parents and legal guardians do not ride for free like a personal attendant, and must also pay a fare to ride. The service has a requirement that scheduled riders be ready 15 minutes prior to their pick-up time.

The three vans that were purchased from the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging are ADA-compliant as well as wheelchair accessible. For disabled riders or others with mobility issues, a “personal attendant” of the rider will be able to join the primary rider at no cost, officials explained in an earlier press release.

Interested riders or caregivers seeking more information can check out the transit page on the city’s website: fremontne.gov/984/Fremont-Transit-Program. Questions can also be made by telephone, at 402-459-2845.