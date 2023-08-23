Editor,

The State of Nebraska has tried to help smaller communities like Tekamah with programs such as the 10-year plan. City officials must evaluate the plan and their actual community demographics.

This requires work and effort by the leaders to move the city forward. There is an obvious pattern of Tekamah city officials ignoring the 10-year plan; but continuing to waste the taxpayers’ money on this plan they won’t use.

From what I’ve seen from the Tekamah elected officials, is there is a dictatorial mayor with little to no leadership skills with a passive council This is not how a successful city functions.

Under Grass’ mayoralty there was lack of vision, leadership, abuse of power and wasting of money. There was no understanding of the demographics of the city itself which led to poor decisions. There is a poor academic school, poor infrastructure, lack of enforcement of the city ordinances. poor understanding of the city official’s ability to do their jobs.

The city authorized the building of an industrial road blindly believing that a company would come to the city to bring prosperity. From my experience with relocations of companies, no company will relocate to a city with Tekamah’s demographics, especially with the poor academic school. An industrial road should have been built with the mind-set that locals individuals would populating that site. A lesser road could have been built

The city authorized the work done on P Street. Again, the mayor had no ability to manage that project which lasted two years ,placing undue travel on roads which were not meant for that traffic. The street department commissioner sat and watched those roads deteriorate without saying a word. Now, the city must repair the road they destroyed due to their ineptitude.

There was a ballooning of expense of the police department with no compelling reason to do so. There are no results from the police department to justify this expense. Look around, the city ordinances aren’t enforced. Due to the lack of leadership by the government, there was a door opened to spend money on the auditorium, pool and the school. The problem with the spending on the school was the academic results have not improved.

Now, the city is tapped out on bond expense. The city is no closer to having improved infrastructure and city ordinances enforced nor a flourishing promising community outlook.