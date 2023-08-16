Editor,

Tekamah has spent over $100,000 on the last three 10-year plans.

The purpose of the 10-year plan is to provide a blueprint for the city officials to improve the vibrancy of community. If the city officials don’t follow the blueprint that’s a waste of money.

The last plan cost $36,000 which included a blight survey of the city. This blight survey would open up the opportunity of grant funds to improve Tekamah’s ancient infrastructure. Not following these plans will give you the same results – no improvement for the city.

Doing the same actions repeatedly and expecting different results is called insanity: not a plan for success. To achieve goals, plans are made and tough calls are expected to keep the city on track. Of course, the city isn’t following the 10-year plan blueprint but doing the same old budgeting process which leaves the city not moving forward. There needs to be leadership from the mayor and all the council members working their commissions to achieve the best results for the city.

Adamson is the only government official who understands the role. She spearheaded the need for the blight survey to open doors for the water commissioner, formerly Walford and now Cass, to tap into grants, Walford did nothing with this information; hopefully Cass will pursue the opportunity for water and street repairs.

Adamson also got the comprehensive road survey done not Anderson. Currently, Adamson is working with department heads and the council to get values to the comprehensive street plan and to conduct a preliminary engineering report the city can take to grant sources to help us with the plan and find the funding for repairs—which could be a 1% interest loan with grant options along with the TIF bond funding.

Adamson, under her commission, improved downtown with the Carson project (delayed due to death of construction manager); the mini mall; helped the Tipsy Pig and motel conversion to apartments, Ronnie’s with receiving LB 840 funds and keno funds and applied for a downtown revitalization grant; other downtown businesses with keno funds; using TIF funding to help the new proposal of seven houses on Daybreak Hill.

The Tekamah city government needs all the government officials to be working on this level, not just one person.

Theresa DeVries

Tekamah