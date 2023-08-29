Make your opinions known

Editor,

I am writing today to inform the public about the budgeting process currently under way by the Tekamah city council.

My concern is the spending priorities of the current city government. I have attended the three budget meetings the city council has already held, and the public needs to know the last budget meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 6 pm at the City Auditorium.

First, a little background. Over the past six years, city operating revenues have averaged $2.8 million per year (based on total revenues less bond issues). Operating revenues for the current fiscal year ending September 30, 2023, are $3.8 million (based on the adopted budget). Operating expenses over the past six years have averaged $2.6 million per year (based on total expenditures less capital outlay). Operating expenses for the current fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2023, are $3.4 million which includes debt service of $560,000.

The capital outlay for the current fiscal year is $1.4 million (based on the adopted budget). The budget for the current fiscal year is balanced by reducing cash on hand by $1.0 million, based on the adopted budget.

If next year’s city operations are similar to the current fiscal year, it will require a larger tax increase than last year, because the city only has $290,000 in cash on hand as of Sept. 30, 2023, compared to $1.3 million on hand a year ago.

Citizens of Tekamah need to pay attention to the current city budget process.

The city’s spending for capital improvements has been $7.2 million over the past six years. This spending includes $5.4 million for culture and recreation, including library, museum, auditorium, parks, and pool. The remainder of the capital spending is $1.8 million for streets, water, sewer, police, and civil defense.

My opinion is the priority for capital spending should be focused on necessities like streets, water, sewer, police, and civil defense. Unfortunately, that has not been the priority over the past six years.

Further, the city has deferred maintenance of streets for decades. The result of this deferred street maintenance is somewhere in the range of $5 - $10 million. That is a large range, because the city has outdated estimates of $2.5 million on five streets, and an unknown amount of deferred maintenance on the remaining streets.

The adopted budget for the current fiscal year included $140,000 for capital outlay on streets, but the actual outlay was less than $60,000. At this rate of street repair, it will take several decades to address the deferred maintenance on Tekamah streets. This is not acceptable to me, and I assume most Tekamah residents would agree.

This budget process is critical because the city budget will determine the increase in your real estate taxes. It is time for Tekamah’s city government to prioritize necessities rather than the amenities that have been the priority over the past six years. Contact your elected city official and let then know your priorities.

Rod Rudebusch

Tekamah

Evaluating the current city government

Editor,

There’s only one new addition to the Tekamah city government. There was a chorus of council members saying that Grass was holding the council back from moving the city forward.

Sadly, no, this administration is even worse than the Grass administration. There’s still the dictatorial mayor with no leadership or communication skills; no awareness of the city’s issues; no understanding of how the budget works and no vision for the city. The council, for the most part, is benchwarmers only.

Tekamah is in the budget cycle. There is no statement interweaving the forward-thinking goals into the budgets.

That’s a big red flag to the taxpayer indicating that the city is sitting in a status quo position wasting your money by not moving forward.

Walford is continuing the waste of money with the bloated ineffective police department. No Nebraska city the size of Tekamah has this size of police force. There are no results which justify this staff.

Tekamah needs all members of the government working for the citizens, not just one person.

Theresa DeVries

Tekamah

End the divisiveness

Editor,

Our city officials, city workers and police department have been under attack in the paper’s editorial pages for some time now, and lately our school also has been attacked.

This saddens me.

I’ve known many of these people for years and they do a good job. Have they made mistakes? Probably, just like those of us who have worked at jobs most of our lives have made mistakes. I know I have. But most people go to work and try to do their best.

Tekamah is a friendly small town where our friends, relatives and neighbors work. I have always been treated with respect by city and school workers and have treated them in the same way. If you have a concern, ask the people who do the jobs and actually know what’s going on. We don’t always know everything about a situation.

Our mayor and city council are paid practically nothing and our school board is not paid at all. There are numerous other boards related to the city, all of which perform necessary functions to run the city and these are all filled by volunteers who donate their time to make Tekamah a better place to live. The Tekamah Fire and Rescue volunteers unselfishly donate many hours to keep us safe. We should be thanking all of these people, not criticizing them.

There is so much division in this country around politics right now. It has divided families, friends and neighbors. Let’s not let this negativity around our city and school affect the relationships we have all built over the years. No one wants to be defined by the mistakes they’ve made (and we all make them), so let’s try to remember the good things that we can appreciate about one another and try to get along.

I, for one, think Tekamah is a great place to live.

Marge Shumake

Tekamah

Lookin’ great!

Editor,

There are many flower corners in downtown Tekamah that are bursting with color. Thank you to all of the volunteers who keep their flower corners watered and weeded so we can enjoy the fruits of their labors.

Have you noticed the flowers on the corner at Save More? What a show-stopper!

Hats off to everybody for your efforts in making Tekamah beautiful for our residents and for the visitor motoring through town.

Karen Jackson

Tekamah