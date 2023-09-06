If you have been in the Lied Tekamah Public Library this Summer you have noticed that many great things are happening. Among the new programs that have started are Game Night and Calm Color, and a Friday movie. During the summer, children were treated to The Lego Guy and Stomp, Chomp & Roar! (a dinosaur presentation). The staff hosted several authors including CJ Pierce from Blair and Mary Connealy from Decatur. Of course, family favorites such as Toddler Time, Story Time and Lego Club are still being offered. The shelves are being stocked with many new books and puzzles as Jordan and Gabby work to update the library’s collections.