The arcane inner workings of Robert’s Rules of Order were on full display during the Tuesday, March 14, meeting of the Fremont City Council.

Following the rescinding of a new library policy allowing for the relocation of books in Keene Memorial Library on Tuesday, March 14, questions arose from the public about the votes and motions during the meeting as council members tried to figure out what exactly they were voting on.

Robert’s Rules of Order is a set of guidelines and procedures intended to help manage meetings, including of political bodies, boards, businesses and other entities. The rules are used by the vast majority of governmental bodies across the United States.

The use of the rules arose on Tuesday after Ward 4 City Council Member Sally Ganem asked that an item be put on the March 14 agenda revisiting the Feb. 14 approval — in a 7-1 vote — of a new library relocation policy created by Ward 1 Council Member Paul Von Behren.

That policy allowed for parents of children ages 11 and younger to request, in writing, the relocation of possibly offensive books or materials from the children’s section of the library to the adult section. The policy took several weeks to develop, and went into effect on Monday, March 13.

But, the policy was short-lived, in part due to Ganem’s reservations and request to revisit the original Feb. 14 vote. To reconsider a previously approved item, the city council is required to pass a motion to revisit the item within three meetings of the original approval.

On Tuesday, March 14, the council voted 7-1 to re-examine the Feb. 14 decision.

Following two hours of public comment and debate, the council then discussed the Von Behren policy, which led to confusion among the council, the audience, Mayor Joey Spellerberg and City Attorney Travis Jacott as to what was actually being voted on.

Council President Mark Jensen initially proposed a motion to totally rescind the Von Behren policy amendment.

Then, Ganem proposed a new version of the policy without making a motion, which would include retaining Von Behren’s original policy details, but adding in a new section to it that would allow for the book relocation requests to be appealed similar to the current policy in place.

That proposal from Ganem was never voted on, nor was Jensen’s motion to rescind the policy entirely.

Jacott intervened during the discussion several times, telling the council his interpretation of the situation.

“To clarify what the motion is, the item on the table is the (Feb. 14) amendment (from Von Behren) to the library policy ... a ‘yes’ vote would be accepting the amendment. A ‘no’ vote would be not accepting the amendment,” he said.

Spellerberg then said there had been a motion by Jensen to rescind the policy, then asking Jacott for further clarification.

“Legal ... I want to follow the right process here,” Spellerberg said.

Jacott then explained that what the council was voting on was the original Feb. 14 policy amendment made by Von Behren, not Jensen’s motion to rescind it.

The motion before the council at that time was Von Behren’s original amendment from Feb. 14, a motion that on March 14 was seconded by Ward 2 Council Member Glen Ellis.

In the reconsideration of Von Behren’s Feb. 14 motion to add the new policy, the council then voted 6-2 to reject the policy from Feb. 14 with Von Behren and Ellis voting ‘yes’ to keep the policy and the remainder of the council voting ‘no’ to not add the policy.

That decision of two “yes” votes and “six” no votes reversed the Feb. 14 vote to add the new policy to the library’s manual.

Ward 3 Council Member James Vaughan said on Friday that the vote semantics were at first a bit confusing, but after Jacott’s explanation, he understood the action the council was voting on.

“I was certainly one of the council members initially confused prior to voting, but I felt confident about what I was voting on after additional clarification from legal,’ Vaughan said.

After the Von Behren policy amendment was rescinded, the entire library policy manual then needed to be re-voted on according to Jacott, this time without Von Behren’s amendment from mid-February.

That motion to re-approve the library policy manual without Von Behren’s Feb. 14 policy amendment was made by Jensen and seconded of by Vaughan.

The council voted 5-3 to re-approve the library policy manual without Von Behren’s amendment. The no votes were from Von Behren, Ellis and new council member Tad Dinkins.