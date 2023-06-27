The Fremont City Council has a light agenda on tap for the Tuesday, June 27, meeting with only one public hearing, two unfinished items from the last meeting and four items of new business.

The end-of-the-month meeting will feature the usual 30-minute public comment period, starting at 6:30 p.m. There will also be a Community Development Agency meeting at 7 p.m. prior to the main city council meeting.

Along with the normal consent agenda items — which are normally voted on en masse and not discussed individually — the council will host a public hearing and vote on the second reading of the proposed annexation of the second phase of the Morningside Pointe residential neighborhood.

The 38-residence addition to the existing Morningside Pointe neighborhood is planned for the land south of Morningside Road and east of southern terminus of Luther Road. The first reading of the proposed annexation was approved in a 7-0 vote on June 13.

One item that will is expected to be robustly debated is the final item on the agenda — a resolution accusing Council President Mark Jensen of misconduct over his admission that he plays the gambling game, Keno.

The resolution seeks to verify charges had been filed against Jensen and to also set a hearing date in which he would be possibly prosecuted for the alleged violation of the city ordinance.

The complaints against Jensen were filed by two residents — former city council member Brad Yerger and local animal rights activist Rae Tuff. It is not known if other complaints have been filed with city officials.

The resolution also seeks to waive attorney-client privilege, a request that refers to several emails regarding a legal interpretation of the city’s Keno ordinance from City Attorney Travis Jacott.

In an early May e-mail, Jacott stated that council members, the mayor and their respective spouses were barred from playing Keno due to a city ordinance.

In an early June e-mail, Jacott backtracked and stated it is not a violation of the city ordinance for council members to play Keno, but advised the council, mayor and spouses to not play the game.

Jensen has denied any wrongdoing, claiming that the city ordinance in question does not prohibit council members, the mayor nor their spouses from playing Keno.

Among the consent agenda items is a proposal to construct a $40,000 pedestrian crosswalk on Jack Sutton Drive at the intersection of Sunridge Drive. The T-intersection is a frequent crossing point for residents and children who reside in the new Sun Ridge development to access the city walking path on the south side of Jack Sutton Drive. According to a staff report, another city streets project was under-budget, and officials recommended using those leftover funds to pay for the new crosswalk.

Also on the consent agenda is a request for approval to purchase five new tornado and storm emergency sirens. Three of the sirens’ costs will be 90% paid by a federal grant, while the city will pay for two of the sirens. The total cost of all five is $176,732, with the city paying for slightly more than $80,600 of that total.

The five new sirens are to be constructed at the following locations no later than July 3, 2024: the intersection of 16th Street and Johnson Road; at the 415 East 16th Street Fire Station; in the 1900 block of West 16th Street; at the intersection of Old Highway 275 and Downing Street; and at the intersection of East Morningside Road and South Johnson Road.