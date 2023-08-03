A celebration of life service for Linda Ball will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. After several months of health-related complications, the former Tekamah woman passed away July 25, 2023 at the Monarch Hospice House in Lincoln with Jim at her side. She was 77.

Linda Rae was born in Red Oak, Iowa, on April 1, 1946, to Alden Ivar and Dorothy (Gustafson) Franseen. Her early years were spent in Laurens, Iowa, until moving to Spencer, Iowa in 1956. She attended and graduated from Spencer High School in 1964. Following graduation, she attended LaJames Beauty School in Spencer and Mason City, Iowa. She also worked as a car hop at the Spencer Town and Country Drive-In where she met her future husband and the love of her life, Jim Ball.

Linda and Jim were married in Spencer on Jan. 1, 1965, and they made their first home in Alton, Iowa where Jim would start a high school teaching job. In 1978, the family moved to Coon Rapids, Iowa, before moving to Tekamah in 1983. Lincoln has been their home since 2002.

While her children were young, Linda was a homemaker. She loved Mary Kay and was a sales rep over the years, along with employment at several banks in Tekamah and Lincoln. She retired as an office staff member at the Gastroenterology Clinic in Lincoln.

Linda was involved in several organizations during her life. She was a member of the PEO sisterhood, served on the Chamber of Commerce and golf course boards to name a few. She also loved her dogs.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Barb and Joan.

Linda is survived by her husband, Jim of Lincoln; daughter, Tania (Tommy) Feemster, and grandsons, Tyler and Trevor Feemster of York, South Carolina; son, James (Mary) Ball and grandchildren, Donny (Rachel) Ball of Arlington and Braden Ball and Marissa Ball of Tekamah; son, Jeffrey (Michelle) Ball and grandchildren, Jackson and Madison Ball of Lincoln; brother, Brian (Anji) Franseen of Spencer; and many nieces & nephews, she loved dearly.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial in Linda’s name can be sent to The Heartland Cancer Foundation, PO Box 5203, Lincoln, NE 68505 or Tekamah United Methodist Church, 1410 L Street, Tekamah, NE 68061.

Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.