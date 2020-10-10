Local candidates will discuss issues at Fremont Chamber of Commerce forum

Voters in the Fremont area can hear from this election season’s candidates at a forum held by the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce next week.
The 2020 Candidate Forum will be held Oct. 14 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Theatre at 1750 N. Lincoln Ave. in Fremont. The event is free and open to the public.
The chamber’s forum will have Fremont’s senatorial, mayoral and city council races taking questions and discussing topical issues.
“We’ll have the candidates from each of those races, each race will get about 30 minutes,” said Laura Daugard, director of business services for the chamber. “We have questions that have been submitted to the chamber, and we’ll pull them and have the candidates talk about them.”
Participants include Lynne Walz and David Rogers for the District 15 senatorial race; Glen Ellis and Joey Spellerberg for the Fremont mayoral race; Vern Gibson and Paul Von Behren for the Fremont City Council’s Ward 1 race; Susan Jacobus and Dev Sookram for the council’s Ward 2 race; and Sally Ganem and Janet Larsen for the council’s Ward 4 race.
The forum’s questions were submitted by members of the chamber prior to the event, Daugard said. The topics typically change year to year as each election season brings new issues, she said.
“Usually, they’re questions about whatever issues are coming up in those particular areas within the community, topics of interest to the community about issues that are either at the city council at this point or at our state legislature,” Daugard said.
Daugard said if voters are wanting to know where candidates stand on particular issues, this forum is the perfect opportunity to see what they have to offer as a solution.
“And you can learn more about them, hear it right from their mouth exactly where they stand on their positions,” she said. “This should help voters be able to make their decisions as to which candidate they feel like would bring the answers to whatever questions they have to their position.”
