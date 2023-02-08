With the looming total closure of the Bell Street viaduct/bridge to all motor vehicle and pedestrian traffic, local law enforcement and emergency agencies are preparing an action plan for respond to incidents south of the bridge.

Along with the Bell Street bridge closure, city officials are also worried about the continual blocking of several north-south roads by stopped Union-Pacific trains, which often sit motionless for hours and block Luther Road and South Johnson Road.

When the trains are blocking Luther and Johnson roads, and the Bell Street viaduct is closed, the main ways for first responders to get to the south area of the city and the Morningside Road corridor will be blocked.

That reality has led to concerns from officials in the City of Fremont about how police, sheriff and fire officials will get to incidents in the area south of the bridge and railroad tracks.

“We need to come up with an effective method to move (traffic) around (the bridge),” said Justin Zetterman, Fremont’s interim director of public works on Jan. 31. “This will be a long process and the bridge will be closed.”

Officials from the Fremont Police Department, Fremont Fire Department and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office all spoke to the Fremont Tribune on Feb. 7 about the impending closure of the Bell Street viaduct.

The viaduct, which acts as a bridge over Union Pacific railroad tracks north of Morningside Road and south of First Street is shifting on its abutments and must be fixed, Zetterman said.

According to a staff report on the project presented to the Fremont City Council on Jan. 31, the repairs will be extensive and cause the total closure of the Bell Street bridge for no less than six months. Work is expected to begin this spring, and officials hope, be completed by fall. No official dates have been set for the closure.

Fremont Police Chief Jeff Elliott and Fremont Fire Chief Todd Bernt both reported that their respective departments are preparing plans for how to navigate first responders around the bridge.

But Dodge County Sheriff Dustin Weitzel said he nor anyone in the department has been informed by city officials that the key bridge was to be closed. He also said city officials have not asked him for a plan to cope with blocked roadways.

“I didn’t know anything about it. Just by some hearsay, I had heard (a closure) was an option that was maybe happening in the future. I have not heard anything about it,” Weitzel said.

“Obviously from the law enforcement and fire standpoint, your response times are going to go up incredible to any area south of the city, from our viewpoint,” Weitzel added. “Our only option would be for us to leave the city and go out on Military (Avenue), go to Highway 275, and then come back to Morningside Road, as it would be open.”

Weitzel said sheriff’s deputies do respond frequently to the south area of Fremont and Dodge County, notably for traffic accidents, but also criminal calls and investigations. He said he will work with sheriff’s officials and county staff to develop a game plan to get deputies and other needed emergency vehicles as needed.

“I think this is going to be a big issue for responses for that area,” he added. “There is plenty out there that we deal with, accidents for sure.”

The bridge is a main transportation corridor for a wide range of traffic, including emergency first responders such as police and fire department vehicles, to agriculture product semi-trucks headed to local grain elevators. The bridge is also crossed by thousands of passenger cars each day.

Fremont Police Chief Jeff Elliott said he had not been asked to provide an action plan for police to circumvent the closed bridge and possible blockage of Luther and South Johnson roads, but he did know the Bell Street viaduct would be closed.

Elliott said the department has experience coping with a Bell Street bridge closure, noting that in the 1990s the bridge was widened from two lanes to four lanes, which led to a similar closure for almost one year from early February 1995 through early January 1996.

During that closure, the Nebraska Department of Transportation oversaw the raising of the bridge’s height, the widening of the bridge from two lanes to four lanes and also making the bridge structure longer.

“I was not aware (the city) was requiring an action plan on this. That may have not gotten to me yet,” he noted.

“But, we have experience dealing with this problem. About 20 years ago, when they built that, we had the same problem with the trains (also) blocking those (other) crossings,” Elliott explained. “We made adjustments then by going over the Broad Street viaduct and then going around and going on the bypass. We just went around.”

Elliott said the police department does respond to calls in that area along Morningside Road, and that the Bell Street viaduct closure could cause longer response times to incidents, especially if the trains are stopped and blocking Luther and South Johnson roads.

“While that certainly does increase response time, police cars are generally mobile so a police car may be on one side or another of the tracks when a call comes in,” he said. “Fire and medical do have a bigger problem than we do. The fire and medical vehicles are static and we are moving.”

Elliott said he would be meeting with department staff and develop any plan city officials asked of him and the department.

The Fremont Fire Department is aware of the city’s desire for an action plan, said an unnamed official on Tuesday. The department is planning to have a large coordination and planning meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8, to discuss the closure with Fire Chief Todd Bernt, the department official said.