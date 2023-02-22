Local grandfather and business owner Robert “Bert” Murray has issued an apology to a group of seven supporters of the Keene Memorial Library after he screamed insults and slurs at them on Monday, Feb. 20, outside of the Fremont Municipal Building.

“Unfortunately, things got a little heated,” Robert Murray said in a telephone interview with the Fremont Tribune on Tuesday. “I want to say sorry to that family and that man. If I came off as offensive, I apologize sincerely for that.”

The incident occurred at about 6:15 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, on the west side of the city’s Municipal Building. As people filed into the building to go to the meeting of the Keene Memorial Library Advisory Board, members of two families stood outside, silently holding signs in support of Library Director Laura England-Biggs and diverse books.

Robert Murray, who is the husband of Sandra Murray – who has filed official requests to have two books banned from the city library – was leaving the building with his son-in-law – Ethan Kindler – and several of his grandchildren.

As he walked past the protesters, Robert Murray turned to one adult male in the group and began to loudly tell him he was a “kiddie porn” lover and “porn addict” along with other comments about being sent to prison for such material.

The unprovoked verbal barrage from Robert Murray got louder and he turned and quickly walked to be in very close proximity to the man, pointing in his face and continuing to yell insults. The man, and others in the group began to yell back, saying the books in question were basic sexual education tomes and not offensive.

At that point, Fremont police Lt. E.J. Watts stepped between Robert Murray and the unidentified male library supporter and told Murray that the protesters were engaging in peaceful, First Amendment-protected actions and to retreat.

Robert Murray then complied and began to leave.

However, his son-in-law – Ethan Kindler, whose wife – Brianna Kindler, was at the first Dec. 27, 2022, protestation of the books with Sandra Murray—turned to approach the group and put a cell phone in the faces of two women.

The cell phone photographs he displayed to the library supporters were graphic images from one of the books being contested. After about a minute of displaying the images to the women, Ethan Kindler also left. He did not shout at the women and did not insult them.

On Tuesday, Ethan Kindler contacted the Fremont Tribune to relay that he was not yelling nor threatening toward the women. He noted that he has had a respectful conversation with the women from the situation on Tuesday.

Robert Murray, who owns a local rental management company as well as a drywall firm, said he did not intend to engage in any confrontations with library supporters, but said he is “very passionate” about protecting children, noting that he has acquaintances that have allegedly been molested as children.

“The (library supporter) on the end engaged me,” Robert Murray claimed. “He said (“Sex is a Funny Word”) is just a children’s book. I said it was ‘Kiddie porn.’ I tried not to get caught up in name calling, but so many call this book sex education and it is not. This particular subject is very dear to me because I know children who have been molested.”

Robert’s wife, Sandra Murray, also contacted the paper to issue an apology on his behalf and stress she wants to have cordial debates about the contested books with those who do not share her opinions.

“My husband got a bit heated last night, and that is regrettable,” Sandra Murray said. “We are not trying to attack people. My husband did get aggravated last night.”