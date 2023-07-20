The identity of a person who died last week was released by the Fremont Police Department.

According to Fremont police Capt. Kurt Bottorff, the man who was found dead on July 12, 2023, in the 300 block of East 22nd Street, is Steven C. McCauley II, 45, of Fremont.

“An autopsy was conducted and his next of kin has been notified. This remains an active investigation, pending toxicology reports,” Bottorff stated in a press release. “The Fremont Police Department does not consider the public to be at risk. There is no further information available at this time.”

Police officials announced an investigation into a deceased person on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 12, and released McCauley’s identity on Friday, July 14.

Glass sees prison sentence reduced again

For the second time in six weeks, former Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass has had his federal prison sentenced reduced for unknown reasons.

Glass, who was sentenced to nine months at the U.S. Penitentiary Leavenworth, was initially scheduled to be released on Dec. 26, 2023. Then, in June, his sentenced was reduced by 10 days to a new release date of Dec. 16, 2023.

In early July, federal Bureau of Prisons officials reduced Glass’ sentence yet again, by an additional 10 days. His release date is now tentatively set for Dec. 6, 2023.

Federal inmates can have their sentences reduced for various reasons, notably good behavior but also participation in prison programs such as substance abuse counseling or therapy and work projects while incarcerated.

Glass, who resigned as county attorney in March 2021, agreed to a plea deal and pleaded guilty in December 2022 to a federal charge related to his coordination of a stalking and harassment campaign with local law enforcement targeting a man who was having a romantic relationship with Glass’ estranged wife.