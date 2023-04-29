A former Fremont resident was sentenced on April 25, 2023, to 14 years in federal prison after being convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a Protected Location.

In a press release, officials from the federal Department of Justice in Omaha announced that Gianetta Lynn Middleton, 51, of Omaha, was sentenced in federal court by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Middleton to 14 years imprisonment.

According to U.S. Attorney Steven Russell, Middleton was also ordered to serve 10 years of supervised release after her release from prison. No parole is available in the federal prison system.

In the press release, Russell described the crimes Middleton had been convicted of.

“Between Sept. 1, 2021, and Nov. 23, 2021, Middleton and others conspired to distribute 168 grams of methamphetamine from her apartment in Fremont, Nebraska,” Russell stated in the press release. “During this time period, Middleton sold methamphetamine multiple times from her apartment, which is located across the street from a city park.”

Officials with the Fremont Police Department and the federal DEA investigated the case.

Middleton has a prior history with law enforcement authorities, having been previously convicted of numerous drug-related offenses.

In 2011, Middleton, then 39 years old, was accused of stealing from her employer and arrested and was cited for theft by unlawful taking and false reporting. Middleton was accused of selling meat at less than the actual price at Brady’s Meats & Foods.

In August, 2012, Middleton, then 40, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine. In November, 2012, Middleton, then 41, of Fremont was sentenced to two years of “intensive supervised probation” for possession of methamphetamine.

In January 2013, Middleton — then 41-years-old — admitted to violating her probation for possession of methamphetamine and was sentenced to a year in state prison.

In December 2014, Middleton, then 43 years old, of Fremont was found guilty of possession of methamphetamine, a Class IV felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, an infraction.

In September 2015, Middleton found herself in more trouble after she was accused of acting as a “drug look-out” during a drug deal. For that conviction, she was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance-methamphetamine, a Class II felony. In a related case, she had admitted to violating her probation.

According to archived news articles form the Tribune, Middleton agreed to a plea agreement, and saw charges of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, a Class III felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class IV felony; and child abuse, a Class IIIA felony; all be dismissed.

District Court Judge Geoffrey Hall sentenced Middleton to 42 months to 72 months in prison for the felony drug charge and 20 months to five years on the probation violation. The sentences were to be served concurrently.