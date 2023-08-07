Nebraska has a new millionaire – and they could be living in our area. One lucky player who bought a Mega Millions ticket for the Friday, Aug. 4, drawing is holding a ticket worth $1,000,000.

The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Friday’s $1.35 billion Mega Millions draw matched all five of the winning white ball numbers.

The ticket was sold at Oakland Express Fuels, 909 Highway 32, in Oakland. The winning numbers from Friday’s Mega Millions draw were 11, 30, 45, 52, 56, Mega Ball 20, and Megaplier 02. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.

Winning Nebraska Lottery Lotto tickets expire 180 days after the drawing.

Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at Lottery headquarters in Lincoln.

Additional information about claiming prizes can be found at the Nebraska Lottery website, nelottery.com, or by calling 800-587-5200.

The odds of winning $1,000,000 playing Mega Millions are 1 in 12,607,306. The overall odds of winning any Mega Millions prize are 1 in 24.