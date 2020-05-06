You are the owner of this article.
12 new COVID-19 cases announced, raises Dodge County total to 138
Three Rivers Public Health Department announced 12 new cases of COVID-19. 

The 12 confirmed cases span two days, with eight cases being confirmed on Tuesday and four on Wednesday. All 12 confirmed cases are Dodge County residents. 

The new cases increase Dodge County's total to 138 cases. Washington County has 23 cases and Saunders County has 11 cases. 

Contact investigations have been initiated and all close contacts will self-quarantine. 

