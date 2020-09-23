15-year-old seven-time black belt to open martial arts studio in Scribner

After purchasing the building in Scribner, Vacha and her family began work on the studio.

"We're still fixing up the building a little bit," she said. "We have to put the floor on and just kind of clean it up a little bit more, finish painting, and then just laying all the mats."

Many of the mats were donated by Rosenbach, who had recently closed one of his schools and revamped his Fremont location.

"I'm not using it, so we donated all that stuff to them," he said. "And it's great, because it makes them ready to go right away."

As she will be juggling the school with her activities in high school, Vacha said she'll be teaching during her off days.

"I have no sports on Sundays, so I'm teaching on Sundays, and Wednesdays, we get out a little bit earlier for practice, so I'll be teaching on Wednesday nights as well," she said.

Throughout the building process, Vacha said she's been thankful for the support from Rosenbach, as well as her parents.

"They own a business themselves, so it's a lot to look up to them to help me kind of show the way," she said. "My siblings are very excited to help and assist me in any way, and they all have black belts as well."