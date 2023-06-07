On Sunday, June 11, hundreds of bicyclists, including colon cancer survivors and their families, will ride from Valley to Colon during the annual Great Plains Colon Cancer Task Force Rollin’ to Colon event.

"This event is so encouraging to me, other survivors and those who continue their battle with colon cancer. I love the opportunity it gives us to support each other,” said Lena Beeson, a colon cancer survivor and the event director for Rollin’ to Colon. Come share your story with me on June 11th!"

Participants can join Rollin’ to Colon in person or virtually. Riders can go 53 miles from Valley to Colon and back or select a shorter ride of 10, 20, or 30 miles. The event will start and end at Douglas County West High School, located at 401 S. Pine St. in Valley.

“We know that colorectal cancer incidence and mortality rates are higher in Nebraska when compared to overall U.S. rates. Rallying around this important cause and riding in the fresh air is a wonderful way to spend your weekend with your family,” Beeson said.

Participants are encouraged to share their rides on social media and use the hashtag #2023RollintoColon.

All proceeds from the event stay in Nebraska to bring awareness to colon cancer prevention and early detection through multiple screening options. Colon cancer survivors are invited to participate in Rollin’ to Colon for free. The event is sponsored by Nebraska Cancer Specialist, Methodist Hospital, and Midwest Gastrointestinal Associates.

For more information, visit http://www.rollintocolon.org/.