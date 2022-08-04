 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
$198,000 Nebraska Pick 5 winning lottery ticket sold in Fremont

Nebraska Lottery logo

Nebraska Lottery logo

 Courtesy image

One lucky player who bought a Nebraska Pick 5 ticket in Fremont for the Wednesday, Aug. 3, drawing is holding a ticket worth $198,000.

The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Wednesday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw matched all five winning numbers for the $198,000 jackpot. The ticket was sold at Cubby’s, 209 W. 23rd St., in Fremont.

The winning numbers from Wednesday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw were 11, 12, 22, 28, 30. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.

Winning Nebraska Lottery Lotto tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at Lottery headquarters in Lincoln. Additional information about claiming prizes can be found at the Nebraska Lottery website, nelottery.com, or by calling 800-587-5200.

People are also reading…

Nebraska Pick 5 is Nebraska's unique Lottery game: all the proceeds from Nebraska Pick 5 stay in Nebraska, and all the winning tickets are sold in Nebraska at Nebraska Lottery Lotto game retailers. The odds of winning the Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot, which starts at $50,000 and grows by $4,000 each drawing that it is not won, are 1 in 501,942. The overall odds of winning any Nebraska Pick 5 prize which has drawings seven nights a week, are 1 in 8.

