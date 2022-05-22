2022 Fremont High School graduate involved in tragic accident

A Fremont High School Class of 2022 graduate has suffered a traumatic brain injury from which she will not recover after a car accident early Sunday.

Maddie (Madison) Everitt, 18, of Fremont and Eduard Bruwer, 34, of Blair were critically injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 30, southwest of Blair, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Everitt was flown by helicopter in extremely critical condition, Washington County Sheriff Mike Robinson said.

Investigators determined that Everitt was driving a 2014 Jeep Patriot westbound on U.S. 30 shortly after midnight.

The Jeep crossed the center line and collided nearly head-on, Robinson said, with a 1996 Plymouth van driven by Bruwer that was eastbound on Highway 30.

Authorities said the crash remains under investigation and that deputies were assisted at the scene by fire and rescue personnel from Blair, Bennington and Kennard.

FPS announced late Sunday afternoon that the district learned Everitt would not recover from the accident.

“This is a tragic loss for FHS, the school district and our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Maddie and her family,” said Mark Shepard, FPS superintendent of schools, in a prepared statement.

The District Crisis Team will be available at Fremont High School from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday. Access can be gained through the main entrance on the west side of the school. Crisis and grief counselors will be available for anyone needing assistance.

“Maddie was involved in many activities including dance, choir, theater and track,” said Myron Sikora, Fremont High School principal. “She was a great student and friend to many. She will be greatly missed.”

FPS said family members have expressed gratitude for the concern by many, but at this time respectfully request privacy as they deal with this tragedy.

