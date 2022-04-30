2022 Nebraska Passport Program starts Sunday

It’s been said that variety is the spice of life. And that’s just what this year’s Nebraska Passport program has in store.

From May 1 through Sept. 30, passport holders can travel around the state to each of the participating businesses, receive a stamp for being there, and even earn prizes.

Marketing manager Jenn Gjerde has been with the Nebraska Tourism Commission since 2015. What she most appreciates about the Nebraska Passport program is its inclusion of small businesses in small communities.

“This program allows people to find the off-the-radar destinations,” Gjerde said.

What’s new this year?

“We launched a brand new website!” Gjerde said. “NebraskaPassport.com has been completely revamped with a modern look and feel that better reflects the program.”

The website makes it easy to request a passport with a simple four-step process. Both booklets and apps are available. The app provides participants with alerts regarding changes to the stop schedule as well as important announcements.

Apps will be available for both iPhones and Androids on Sunday, May 1.

To obtain an app, simply search for “Nebraska Passport 2022” in your app store. (Minimum requirements are Android 6 and iOS 10.)

Museums, parks, restaurants, retail stores and much more await as participants begin their journey.

Some clever categories featured in this year’s program are Animal Magnetism, Caffiendishly Good, Chow Baby, Do-It-Yourselfie and Farm to Fork.

And here’s just a sampling of what will tickle your taste buds: Coffee in Kimball, cider in Scottsbluff, mostaccioli in Mitchell, beef in Bridgeport, and sweets in St. Paul.

There’s also lots to see and do, including a golf center in Lincoln, a boutique in Omaha, an antique store in Utica, an Audubon center in Denton, a historical museum in Chadron and Carhenge in Alliance.

Of the more than 50 businesses participating in this year’s Passport program, two of them are in Fremont, located in the historic downtown district.

Five.0.Five Brewing Company, 349 N. Main St., is Fremont’s first craft brewery. Owners Shawn Morrow and Tim Gesell opened the brewery in January.

Morrow’s wife, Lori, manages the taproom, which offers hand-crafted beer in a welcoming atmosphere of rustic warmth and elegance.

The Morrows had been living in Cortland, when they made the decision to open a brewery in Fremont. Since then, they have had the pleasure of watching the downtown district grow and develop into a thriving center of commerce and culture.

“We’re glad to be one of the stops on this statewide tour,” Morrow said.

He and Lori consider the Passport program a great way for business owners to get to know more people.

“We often see tourists who are just looking for breweries,” Lori said. “They like finding out where all the ones in Nebraska are located.”

While whetting your whistle, you can browse through the array of souvenirs, which include hats, shirts, pint glasses, bottle openers, stickers and koozies.

Five.0.Five Brewing Company is open 3-11 p.m., Tuesdays-Thursdays; 3 p.m. to midnight, Fridays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.

The Nebraska Quilt Company, 330 N. Main St., is owned by Loren and Karen Paquette of Elkhorn, who purchased Country Traditions last July and changed the name in November.

With more than 8,000 bolts of fabric and various models of sewing machines available, NQC also offers a variety of craft supplies.

“We offer classes on how to use each of the machines,” Karen said, “and we also hold retreats where people can sip and sew. We bring the food and wine, and guests bring their machines and their projects. It’s a fun way to bring people together.”

The Paquettes feel blessed to have Scott Flanagan on their staff.

“He came with the store,” Loren said.

“He’s a very talented designer,” Karen said. “Quilters appreciate how he puts things together.”

Another member of the staff is the Paquettes’ daughter, Lainey.

“I’m still learning about quilting,” she said. “I love working with our customers. They’re actually teaching me things.”

Karen is quick to acknowledge the generosity behind quilt making.

“Quilters are charitable people,” she said. “They work hard and give their quilts away.”

The Paquettes are glad to be among the business owners taking part in this year’s Nebraska Passport program.

“We’re thrilled to be in Fremont,” Loren said, “and are happy to bring people here.”

Nebraska Quilt Company is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays-Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

For a list of classes being offered as well as other events, visit nebraskaquiltcompany.com.

This year’s Nebraska Passport program is sure to delight everyone who participates. At the end of the journey, participants are asked to share their story on the website.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0