WEDNESDAY, JULY 127:30-8:30 a.m. – 4-H Horse Check-in for Showmanship, Pleasure, Horsemanship/Equitation

9 a.m. – 4-H 4Horse Show, Livestock Arena

11-11:30 a.m. – 4-H Horse Check-in for Reining, Pole Bending and Barrel Racing Classes

5-7 p.m. – 4-H Sheep Check-in, Sheep Barn

6 p.m. – Livestock Buildings Available for Beef

6:30-8:30 p.m. – 4-H Static Exhibits Entry and Check-in, Multi-Purpose Building

Includes: Citizenship & Civic Education, Clover Kids Exhibits, Communications & Expressive Arts, Consumer & Family Science, Environmental Education/Earth Science, Healthy Lifestyles, Personal Development & Leadership, Plant Science, Science, Engineering & Technology.

THURSDAY, JULY 137:30-8:30 a.m. – 4-H Static Exhibits Entry & Check-in, Multi-Purpose Building

Includes: Citizenship & Civic Education, Clover Kids Exhibits, Communications & Expressive Arts, Consumer & Family Science, Environmental Education/Earth Science, Healthy Lifestyles, Personal Development & Leadership, Plant Science, Science, Engineering & Technology.

8:30 a.m. – Coffee and Rolls—Sponsored by Gateway Realty, Livestock Arena

9: a.m. – 4-H Static Exhibits Begin Judging (Closed to public)

9 a.m. – 4-H Sheep Show, Livestock Arena

3-4 p.m. – 4-H Meat Goat Check-in

5:00 p.m. 4-H Meat Goat Show

5 p.m. – 4-H Archery Competition, Multi-Purpose Building

5-7 p.m. – 4-H Beef Check-in, Beef Barn

5:30 p.m. – Culinary Challenge Contest Set-up and Contest, Multi-Purpose Building by appointment

10 p.m. – All Sheep and Goats must be removed from the building

FRIDAY, JULY 146 a.m.—Swine barn opens

7:30-8:30 a.m. – 4-H Feeder Calf Check-in

8:30 a.m. – Coffee and Rolls—Sponsored by Farmers Pride Cooperative, Livestock Arena

8:30-9 a.m. – 4-H Dog Check-in, Multi-Purpose Building

9 a.m. – 4-H Beef Show, Livestock Arena

10 a.m. – 4-H Dog Show, Multi-Purpose Building

11:45 a.m. – Serving begins for the Community Luncheon in the Senior Center, you must have a ticket. Tickets may be purchased at the door, or the Dodge County Extension Office.

12 p.m. – Community Luncheon Program and Ambassador Ceremony in the Senior Center

12-12:30 p.m. – 4-H Bucket Calf Check-in

1 p.m. – 4-H Bucket Calf Interviews

TBA – 4-H Bucket Calf Show (15 minutes after last interview)

3-3:30 p.m. – 4-H Dairy Check-in

4 p.m. – 4-H Dairy Show, Livestock Arena

4:45 p.m. – 4-H Shooting Sports Competition First Relay Check-in, Multi-Purpose Building

5 p.m. – 4-H Shooting Sports Competition First Relay Begins, Multi-Purpose Building

5-7 p.m. – 4-H Swine Check-in, Swine Barn

All beef are released after they show.

SATURDAY, JULY 157 a.m.—CF Industry Pancake Feed, Multi-Purpose Building

7:30-8:30 a.m. – 4-H Rabbit Check-in, Multi-Purpose Building

8 a.m. – 4-H Swine Show, Livestock Arena

9:30 a.m. – 4-H Rabbit Show

12-12:30 p.m. – 4-H Poultry Check-in, Multi-Purpose Building

1 p.m. – 4-H Poultry Show

4-5 p.m. – Release of all 4-H Static Exhibits. Items must be picked up by 5 p.m.

SUNDAY, JULY 161:30 p.m. – John C. Fremont Days Parade, Downtown Fremont