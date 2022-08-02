 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
$22,000 2by2 winning lottery ticket sold in North Bend

One lucky player who bought a 2by2 ticket in North Bend for the Tuesday, July 26, drawing is holding a ticket worth $22,000.

The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for the July 26 2by2 draw matched all four winning numbers for the $22,000 top prize.

The ticket was sold at North Bend Mini Mart, 340 E. Sixth St., in North Bend. The winning numbers from the July 26 2by2 draw were Red 05, 06, and White 02, 10. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.

Winning Nebraska Lottery Lotto tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at Lottery headquarters in Lincoln. Additional information about claiming prizes can be found at the Nebraska Lottery website, nelottery.com, or by calling 800-587-5200.

2by2 is run by the Multi-State Lottery Association and was introduced in June 2002. Players in Idaho, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Wyoming have the opportunity to win up to $22,000 Monday through Sunday by playing 2by2. The odds of winning the $22,000 2by2 top prize are 1 in 105,625. The overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.59.

