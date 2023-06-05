A $22,000 Nebraska 2by2 prize will expire on Thursday, June 29, unless someone comes forward with the winning ticket.

For the Dec. 31, 2022, 2by2 drawing, a winning 2by2 ticket was sold at Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh, 858 E. 23rd St. in Fremont. The ticket matched the red ball numbers (14, 20) and white ball numbers (05, 09) for $22,000.

Winning Nebraska Lottery Lotto tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Players are encouraged to check their tickets and claim any prizes from the Dec. 31 drawing as soon as possible. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed at Nebraska Lottery headquarters, 137 Northwest 17th St., in Lincoln.

The odds of winning the 2by2 top prize are 1 in 105,625. The overall odds of winning any prize in 2by2, which is also offered in Kansas, North Dakota, and Wyoming, are 1 in 3.59. Visit the Nebraska Lottery website, nelottery.com, for more information on claiming prizes.

The mission of the Nebraska Lottery is to generate proceeds for good causes while providing quality entertainment options to Nebraskans. Over $923 million has been raised for the Nebraska Lottery’s beneficiary funds since the Lottery began in 1993. All 93 counties in Nebraska have benefited from projects funded with these Nebraska Lottery proceeds.