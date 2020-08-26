3 Rivers sees decrease in COVID-19 cases

The Three Rivers Public Health Department is reporting a decrease in COVID-19 cases, thus affecting the risk dial.
But Dodge County remains in the high risk level part of the dial.
“This week for the 3RPHD health department jurisdiction we have seen a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases making our overall dial decrease,” Terra Uhing, executive director, said in a press release.
The risk dial is updated each Wednesday to indicate the risk of COVID-19 in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, along with the entire jurisdiction.
The dial is color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe.
Dials are also given a number range, with low being below .5; moderate being .5 to 2; high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.
This week, the whole jurisdiction decreased from 2.13 the previous week to 2 due to a decrease in COVID-19 cases.
Dodge County remained at 2.25 this week, the same as the previous week. Saunders County was at 2 with an increase in overall positivity, but a decrease in testing. It was at 1.75 the previous week.
Washington County remained at 1.75, the same as the previous week and remains in the moderate part of the risk dial.
On Wednesday, Three Rivers reported that the jurisdiction had a total of 1,259 cases.
Of that, Dodge County had a total of 894 cases; Saunders County had 199 cases and Washington County had 166 cases.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition which consists of Dodge, Saunders, Washington, Douglas and Sarpy county hospitals reported 187 medical beds available and 87 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
Of the 453 ventilators available to area hospitals, 119 were in use, including 13 for confirmed or suspect COVID-19 patients.
Factors considered in the risk dials include the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases during the past three weeks and the increase in the percentage of positive tests. It also includes the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and ventilators being used for patients with the virus, along with the availability of testing.
High risk level guidelines say to stay at home unless traveling for work, medical care or food.
They also say to have the smallest number of contacts feasible and strongly recommend the usage of masks, as opposed to suggesting when unable to distance.
Moderate guidelines say to consider staying home for most of the time with caution for non-essential travel or work.
“Please remember that if you are symptomatic, we need to get you to go get tested. This can be done for free through Test Nebraska. Visit www.testnebraska.com to learn more,” Uhing said.
COVID-19 updates for the jurisdiction are available on the 3 Rivers dashboard which includes graphics and can be found at https://www.threeriverspublichealth.org/COVID-19-Updates or on the Nebraska DHHS Dashboard which can be found at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/default.aspx.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.