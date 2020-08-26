3 Rivers sees decrease in COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Three Rivers Public Health Department is reporting a decrease in COVID-19 cases, thus affecting the risk dial.

But Dodge County remains in the high risk level part of the dial.

“This week for the 3RPHD health department jurisdiction we have seen a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases making our overall dial decrease,” Terra Uhing, executive director, said in a press release.

The risk dial is updated each Wednesday to indicate the risk of COVID-19 in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, along with the entire jurisdiction.

The dial is color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe.

Dials are also given a number range, with low being below .5; moderate being .5 to 2; high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.

This week, the whole jurisdiction decreased from 2.13 the previous week to 2 due to a decrease in COVID-19 cases.

Dodge County remained at 2.25 this week, the same as the previous week. Saunders County was at 2 with an increase in overall positivity, but a decrease in testing. It was at 1.75 the previous week.