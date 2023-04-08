When Terry Synovec and his family decided to sell their bowling center, they wanted skilled bowlers to take over the business.

They also wanted people who are dedicated to the community.

David Poe, Andrew Stamp, Tyler Matheny and Taylor Jeppesen purchased 30 Bowl in September 2022.

“We were all league bowlers prior to the acquisition, which was important for the Synovecs when they were looking to sell as they wanted to make sure it stayed a bowling alley,” Jeppesen said. “The Synovec family helped lay the strong bowling foundation in Fremont and our goal is to continue what they have built.”

Along with new ownership comes a new atmosphere.

“We have all new carpet, chairs, tables and TVs,” said Chelsey Mero, director of marketing. “There’s a lot more to come in the near future, such as machines, tile, painting, parking lot. We also have our Pro Shop Operator, J.J. Mastny, who is a great addition to the team and provides high quality service to all of our bowlers.”

30 Bowl’s new owners have worked to continue the tradition of making the establishment a safe and fun place for kids.

Mero has 10 years of experience working with children and families. Mero said she’s Registered Volunteer Program-certified with the United States Bowling Congress through the Safe Sport program, which teaches how to prevent, recognize, and respond to child abuse.

Jarred Roberts, general manager, and all four owners plan to complete their RVP status by the time 30 Bowl reopens in May.

“We are dedicated to keeping children safe and having fun while visiting our center,” Roberts said.

Mero added her thoughts.

“We are a friendly, welcoming, and family-oriented center,” Mero said. “We have youth leagues and adult-child leagues. We also have cosmic bowling, where we turn on disco lights and the music gets louder. It is a fun atmosphere for all who are involved.”

Another favorite attraction is the Duck Claw Machine.

“Sometimes we have some ducks that are left behind and we keep them at the counter until another kiddo comes in and we’ll give them away,” Mero said. “We want all the kiddos to be happy and enjoy their time here.”

30 Bowl has another surprise coming for kids and adults as part of their remodeling project.

“It will be a lot of fun,” Mero said. “When I demoed it myself, it was the time of my life and I did not want to stop!”

The Friday Junior League has enjoyed a long tradition at 30 Bowl.

“We added a Saturday youth league this year,” Roberts said. “We filled all 16 lanes within two days. That goes to show how much bowling is liked in the area and creating more ways to give them opportunities to succeed is what we continue to do.”

Cosmic bowling has been a popular event at 30 Bowl for many years.

“The atmosphere really makes cosmic bowling special,” Mero said. “It takes a certain sense of competitiveness away from the game and gives you an opportunity to just have fun while enjoying a night out.”

Waitlists are normally started, because of how busy 30 Bowl is on Saturday nights.

“I remember one night we had a company party that got over at 8 p.m.,” Roberts said. “Normally cosmic starts at 8, but that night we weren’t starting until 8:30 due to the party. There was a line from the front desk out the west entrance, and around to the front of the building of people waiting to get on the lanes for cosmic. This is what you want to see as a manager of a bowling center,” he said.

30 Bowl also offers colored-pin sweepers for office parties.

“People have chances to win a little extra cash with some trick shots or strikes with a colored head pin,” Roberts said. “We also allow companies to have cosmic bowling during their parties if they choose.”

Giving back to the community is a tradition the new owners and their staff are glad to uphold.

“When possible, we try to keep the business we do with vendors local,” Roberts said. “Our community comes in to support us and we pride ourselves in doing the same for other small businesses.”

Mero feels that community support and pride is a hometown value that she and the rest of the team intend on honoring and contributing to.

“30 Bowl has been a staple to this community for a long time,” she said. “The bowling tradition that is drenched in hometown values here at 30 Bowl is something I wish to perpetuate.”

A graduate of Midland University, Mero spent several years getting to know the bowling community.

“I bowled for the university and I spent a lot of time in this center,” she said. “I never felt like an outsider. Now that feeling has come full circle for me. Being offered a position here has been life changing and feels like it has capped my professional career in a way I could have never anticipated. I am so grateful to be part of this team of gentlemen and to be part of the growth that is to come.”

30 Bowl donates cosmic vouchers to local benefits, school functions and several non-profit organizations.

“With the remodel that is about to take place, we are going to make sure 30 Bowl continues to be a great place,” Roberts said. “I feel honored to be part of such a well-oiled machine with a bright future ahead. We are only going to go up from here and not going to let anything get in our way.”