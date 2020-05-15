30 new COVID-19 cases identified after testing event

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Three Rivers Public Health Department, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and Nebraska’s National Guard conducted a mass testing event on Sunday, May 10 at Christensen Field in Fremont.

The event, with collaboration from local partners (hospitals, food production facilities, and emergency management, etc.), saught to identify potential candidates for testing. Additionally, close contacts of previously confirmed cases were also invited for testing.

Of 238 individuals tested, 30 were confirmed positive for COVID-19. Twenty-six cases were in Dodge County and four outside the TRPH jurisdiction.

Six of the 26 cases in Dodge county were pediatric cases and the remaining 20 were adults.

COVID-19 symptoms may include a fever, cough, sore throat, severe fatigue, loss of taste and smell or difficulty breathing. In most cases, a person will have more than one of these symptoms. TRPH advises that anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms or develops symptoms should contact their health care provider and tell them how you are feeling and any possible history of exposure. Please call ahead before going to the doctor’s office or an emergency room.

