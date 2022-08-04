4-H kids display their skills at the Dodge County Fair

The 2022 Dodge County Fair is underway at the Scribner fairgrounds with a variety of 4-H exhibits/

In addition to textiles, technology and livestock, kids are displaying their skills in fields including culinary arts, horticulture and woodworking.

One of this year’s judges is Lisa Kaslon, the statewide coordinator for Professional Development and Training.

“I’m a lifelong 4-H-er,” she said. “I was 8 years old when I started, and I still have the little wooden end table I restored and exhibited.”

Kaslon, a Columbus resident, was born and raised in Crete, Nebraska, and has worked for the Nebraska Extension for 26 years.

“My mom was in 4-H for 60 years, and she still has some of our sewing projects hanging in the closet,” she said.

4-H (Head, Heart, Hands, Health), which began in Clark County, Ohio, in 1902, was originally called “Tomato Clubs” and “Corn Clubs.” Since then, kids have learned how to preserve what they grow and prepare all sorts of food items, such as bread, jam and meat.

Twelve-year-old Luke Nebuda, a member of the Sugar and Spice 4-H Club, entered his Sweet Garlic Bacon in this year’s exhibition.

“I went to a workshop,” said Nebuda, who has been in the Youth Program for eight years.

Kaslon sees 4-H as a great opportunity for kids to test their skills and find out what they’re good at. She says it can lead to a fun hobby, a good-paying job, or an exciting career.

“It takes a lot of people to bring these events together,” she said. “We never have to struggle to find judges. We have a lot of people in Nebraska who care about our kids.”

Horticulture educator Kathleen Cue loves the wide range of skills kids are exposed to through 4-H.

“Gardening is a skill set,” she said. “If you know how to garden, you know how to feed yourself.”

Cue comes from a large family where gardening was a necessity.

“We had to grow our own vegetables in order to put enough food on the table,” Cue said.

Growing up, Cue did a lot of cooking and sewing. It wasn’t until she finished high school, however, that she became interested in horticulture.

She loves seeing her kids share her passion for gardening.

“They learned to love vegetables,” she said, pointing out the greater nutritional value found in hand-picked vegetables. “They never turn up their noses at any of them and are always willing to try something new.”

Kelly Abrahams, an accountant with Darst, Blue and Associates, serves on the Dodge County 4-H Council along with her daughter, Ashley. For the past five years, Abrahams has been the Home Superintendent for 4-H.

“I was 8 when I entered the Favorite Foods Days exhibition,” Abrahams said. “I prepared a place setting for a birthday party and made Rice Krispies bars.”

Abrahams’ daughter, Ashley, started in 4-H 10 years ago and is now one of the judges.

She attended a Fairy Garden workshop when she was 8 or 9, and now is very interested in horticulture. She will be a senior at Logan View High School this fall.

“My husband and I were both in 4-H when we were kids, so we wanted our children to experience it,” Kelly Abrahams said.

Abrahams’ sons, Alex and Austin, are both entered in this year’s Culinary Challenge. Alex, who is now 13, started with 4-H when he was 5. This is 9-year-old Austin’s first year with 4-H.

One of the banners on display at the Dodge County Fair 4-H Exhibit reads: “Ignite Your Spark in 4-H.”

In addition to learning how to grow vegetables, raise livestock, and prepare foods, kids who participate in 4-H can also learn welding, robotics, computers and model rocketry.

Among the categories in the Home exhibits are “Sketchbook Crossroads” and “Portfolio Pathways.” These focus on fine arts, such as painting and drawing.

“Heirloom Treasures” and “Family Keepsakes” include such skills as refurbishing pieces of furniture. “Design Decisions” focuses on crafts.